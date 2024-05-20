SMCI Stock Outlook: Can Super Micro Computer Keep Rallying From Here?

Investors often consider analyst recommendations when deciding to buy, sell, or hold a stock. But how crucial are these recommendations? Often, examining what Wall Street analysts say about Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) can provide insight into brokerage recommendations’ reliability and strategic use. With the SMCI stock, it has an average brokerage recommendation (ABR) of 1.92 on a scale of one to five, based on ratings from 13 brokerage firms.
This ABR suggests a position between Strong Buy and Buy. Of these recommendations, 61.5% are Strong Buy.
Moreover, according to InvestorPlace’s Louis Navellier’s recent SMCI article, the stock suggests it merits an “A” grade. In addition, KeyBanc Capital Market analyst Tom Blakely estimated the company holds 6% of the server infrastructure market and 10% of the AI server segment.
Despite a rally earlier this year, the SMCI stock is now significantly below its 52-week high of $1,229, warranting a closer look to ensure no underlying issues before buying the dip.
The Traction Behind SMCI
Morgan Stanley’s report on Dell’s AI server momentum was positive, projecting 40,000 to 50,000 server builds in 2024, with some sources suggesting up to 60,000. This could generate around $10 billion in server revenue for Dell, a competitor of Super Micro.
Moreover, Morgan Stanley highlighted growing AI server demand beyond significant players like Google and Amazon and an increasing need for “sovereign AI,” boosting prospects for companies like Super Micro.
Critics argue that generative AI has yet to generate significant revenue despite heavy investments. They also worry that stalled user adoption could reduce investments, impacting companies like Super Micro and NVIDIA.
This week’s key product announcements aim to drive consumer adoption, including OpenAI’s faster ChatGPT-4o model and Google’s AI-focused I/O event. While most AI revenue has been from training servers, the focus is shifting to inferencing, which uses trained models to make predictions.
Excellent Financial Standing
Super Micro Computer’s stock dropped from $1,229 to $800, necessitating a closer look. The 23% plunge on April 19 seemed like an overreaction to the company’s decision not to prerelease its Q3 fiscal 2024 results. This practice is optional, and the market might have used this as an excuse for profit-taking after a significant rally.
Super Micro Computer is said to be the next Nvidia. Investors are more interested in it because of its excellent financial standing. It recently reported impressive earnings.
In Q3 2024, SMCI saw a $3.85 billion revenue and a $6.65 non-GAAP earnings per share. Charles Liang, current Super Micro Computer’s CEO, emphasized the company’s 200% year-over-year growth, signaling a bright future.
SMCI Goes Beyond Market Data
Any indication of the Fed lowering rates would benefit companies like Super Micro and NVIDIA by stimulating economic activity and increasing investment in AI servers. A recent CPI report showed easing inflation in April, aligning with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s concerns about unexpected inflation growth.
Super Micro focused on designing high-performance, customizable servers, giving it a competitive edge. Their next-gen liquid cooling components accelerate AI workloads, driving rapid demand from hyperscalers.
In Q3 FY24, revenue surged 200% year-over-year to $3.85 billion, and EPS tripled to $6.56, fueled by AI rack-scale solutions. This positions Super Micro as a top tech stock with strong growth potential.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.