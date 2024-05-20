Why Is Barnes & Noble (BNED) Stock Down 16% Today?

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) stock is down on Monday as the college and university campuses bookstore company’s shares come off of a spectacular rally on Friday.
Shares of BNED stock underwent a 126.3% rally on Friday that came alongside heavy trading of its shares. With that type of movement, it makes sense that investors are seeing Barnes & Noble Education give up some of its gains from the prior day of trading.
The rise in price for Barnes & Noble Education stock comes after Greenhaven Road Investment Management expressed its intention for a transaction with the company. It’s worth noting that this firm holds a 9.9% stake in BNED stock.
Greenhaven Road Investment Management made an $84.5 million recapitalization offer to Barnes & Noble Education earlier this month. However, that offer was rejected. Even so, it doesn’t look like the firm is giving up on a deal with Barnes & Noble Education just yet.
How This Affects BNED Stock Today
Barnes & Noble Education shares are falling on Monday with heavy trading. That has the stock down 16.2% while some 12.5 million shares change hands. For perspective, its daily average trading volume is about 3 million shares. The stock is also down 76.4% since the start of the year.
