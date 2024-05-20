FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

Red Lobster Bankruptcy: What Happened to the Popular Seafood Chain?

The Red Lobster bankruptcy includes hopes of a sale

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer May 20, 2024, 10:25 am EDT

  • A Red Lobster bankruptcy was announced today for the seafood chain.
  • This comes after it started closing down stores last week.
  • The company has been struggling in the recent economy.
Source: Room's Studio / Shutterstock

Red Lobster bankruptcy is a hot topic among traders on Monday after the popular seafood chain submitted a voluntary filing this morning.

Red Lobster has announced that it will enter Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it works to reduce operating expenses. The company is also looking to reduce its number of locations and pursue a sale of all of its assets as a going concern.

Red Lobster intends to keep its restaurants open throughout the bankruptcy. The company notes that it has already obtained a $100 million debtor-in-possession financing agreement from existing lenders to allow this.

Red Lobster CEO Jonathan Tibus said the following about the bankruptcy.

“This restructuring is the best path forward for Red Lobster. It allows us to address several financial and operational challenges and emerge stronger and re-focused on our growth. The support we’ve received from our lenders and vendors will help ensure that we can complete the sale process quickly and efficiently while remaining focused on our employees and guests.”

Red Lobster Bankruptcy: Locations Closing

Red Lobster closures started last week ahead of the company’s bankruptcy filing. That saw the company shutter dozens of stores across the U.S. The company started this while searching for a buyer. It’s also been dealing with increased inflation changing consumer habits, higher lease prices as well as increasing labor wages.

