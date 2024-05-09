Why Is Pop Culture Group (CPOP) Stock Up 84% Today?

Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) stock is rising higher on Thursday alongside an operational update from the Chinese entertainment events hosting company.
According to a press release from Pop Culture Group, its revenue for the last six months of 2023 came in at $24 million. That’s a major win for CPOP stockholders compared to its revenue of $11.25 million. That means its revenue jumped 113% year-over-year.
To go along with that, Pop Culture Group notes that consolidated gross profit in the same six-month period was $1.78 million. That’s another reason for CPOP shareholders to celebrate considering it reported a consolidated gross profit of -$2.34 million during the same time in 2022.
Pop Culture Group notes the following about its latest performance in the new release.
“During the six months ended December 31, 2023, Pop Culture experienced a growth in its online brand marketing and promotion business, which increased by over 280% compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.”
CPOP Stock Movement Today
With today’s news comes increased interest and heavy trading of CPOP stock. This has more than 63 million shares changing hands as investors buy the stock. For the record, that’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2.6 million shares.
CPOP stock is up 84% as of Thursday morning and is up 177.7% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.