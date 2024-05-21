Yogi Tea Recalls: Yogi Brand Recalls 900,000 Tea Bags for Pesticide Residue

Yogi Tea recalls are in effect for some of the company’s tea bags over concerns of high amounts of pesticide residue that may be found in them.
This has Yogi Tea recalling almost 900,000 tea bags, or 54,000 boxes, of its Echinacea Immune Support tea. The levels of pesticide found within the tea bags are Class III. That means they don’t contain enough of the chemicals to be a danger to consumers.
Yogi Tea said the following about this in a statement to People.
“While Yogi does not use pesticides, buying only to Organic Specifications that do not allow conventional pesticide use, we exist within a complex supply chain network where not everyone values organic practices in the same way that we do.”
Yogi Tea Recalls: Affected Products
Anyone with boxes of Yogi Tea’s Echinacea Immune Support tea included in the recall will want to check its UPC. This recall affects those with a UPC number of “0 76950 45010 3.” They also feature a case number of “20076950450107.”
Yogi Tea is hoping to avoid further recalls in the future by amping up its testing ability. This has it working with new partners to better test its products before they make it to store shelves.
