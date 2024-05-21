The 5 Biggest Buyers of Rivian (RIVN) Stock

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) has been quite a disappointing investment in 2024. Shares of the pure-play electric vehicle (EV) company have shed about 50% year-to-date (YTD).
This has been attributed to steep competition and price wars, plus a high interest rate that makes it more expensive for consumers to take out vehicle loans. During March, registrations for Rivian’s R1T pickup truck fell by 65% year-over-year (YOY) to 548. That compares to Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck at 1,158 registrations and Ford’s (NYSE:F) F-150 Lightning at 2,893 registrations.
“In its fourth month, the Cybertruck had over a thousand registrations and outsold the R1T by more than two to one. And frankly, I’m a little bit surprised. The Cybertruck is very, very unique, and it’s interesting that it’s been able to do that type of volume so quickly,” said S&P Global Mobility’s Tom Libby.
At the same time, Rivian has major backing in the form of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), who is also the company’s largest shareholder with its 158.38 million share stake. The e-commerce giant has pledged to have 100,000 Rivian electric delivery vans (EDVs) on the road by 2030 and ended its exclusivity clause with Rivian last November. That means that Rivian can sell its EDV to other companies.
The 5 Biggest Buyers of RIVN Stock
Amazon is Rivian’s largest shareholder, although its stake remained unchanged during Q1. Among all 13F filers, net exposure to RIVN fell by 6.6% to 603.85 million shares. Total 13F filers who own RIVN stock fell by 5.41% to 647. These aren’t exactly encouraging signals.
However, Rivian did have its fair share of buyers. Let’s take a look at its top Q1 buyers:
- Baillie Gifford added 22.19 million shares, bringing its stake to 25.30 million shares.
- FMR added 6.49 million shares, bringing its stake to 42.34 million shares.
- Mirae Asset Global Investments added 5.93 million shares, bringing its stake to 6.32 million shares.
- UBS Asset Management Americas (NYSE:UBS) added 3.81 million shares, bringing its stake to 15.76 million shares.
- HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) added 2.23 million shares, bringing its stake to 2.96 million shares.
