3 Cryptos to Buy and Hold for at Least 10 Years

If you’re looking for cryptos to buy, it is very important to have a long-term mindset. I often discuss penny cryptos and many speculative bets, but these should only be bought with pocket change or “fun money.” Your main holdings should always be concentrated in time-tested cryptos. Such positioning should allow your crypto portfolio to deliver market-beating gains over the long-run, if history repeats.
Of course, there’s the option of dollar-cost averaging into these names. Or, you could invest a lump sum and forget about it for the next decade. Either way, I think both options should lead to positive returns if you invest in solid crypto projects.
Here are three such cryptos to buy and hold for at least 10 years, in my view.
Bitcoin (BTC-USD)
I have very solid conviction in Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) ability to compound significantly over the long-run. I think Bitcoin will trend much higher over the next 10 years, though I do not think the returns here will be particularly exponential. Bitcoin’s returns are becoming more in line with the market due to the rise of spot ETFs (and Bitcoin’s size relative to the overall sector). Accordingly, I expect this trend to continue going forward as its market capitalization swells into the multi-trillions-of-dollars realm.
That said, I still see significant upside potential in the near-term. I think it is possible for Bitcoin to break the $100,000 barrier in the coming months due to interest rate cuts, positive demand benefits due to spot ETFs, and the recent halving having a significant impact on Bitcoin’s supply dynamics. We’re talking about a 10-year timeframe, and we’ll see two more halvings in this period. That said, I do not think you’re going to see massive gains from Bitcoin after the current cycle unless it recovers from a crash.
In my view, the bull case scenario many crypto experts put forward of Bitcoin reaching a very ambitious price target like $1 million per token could only happen if we see a breakdown in monetary policy or a severe black swan event that pushes individuals to adopt Bitcoin. Otherwise, in the best-case scenario, I expect Bitcoin’s market cap to be around a third of gold. I think Bitcoin could reasonably trade in the $350,000 to $500,000 range a decade from now.
Ethereum (ETH-USD)
Ethereum (ETH-USD) is definitely the second most solid project you can hold for the next decade. I think this project will continue to see similar upside price action as Bitcoin, and it might even outperform the world’s largest cryptocurrency. Indeed, this has historically been the case in previous bull runs.
Ethereum’s network dominates, with most of the flashy Web 3.0 development taking place on its network. Additionally, Ethereum hosts many other projects that require Ethereum to be used to pay for transaction fees and access to its network. Thus, Ethereum has some of the most healthy demand dynamics in the crypto world. And after its proof-of-stake update, Ethereum actually turned deflationary.
That said, this rally in Ethereum could be derailed if there is a strong layer-1 competitor. However, we haven’t seen anything that comes close to Ethereum so far. Solana (SOL-USD) is usually seen as the best Ethereum alternative for developers, and while this project has certainly surged quite a bit recently, Solana has faced stability issues in the past. Additionally, Solana has a paltry validator count of 3,400 compared to Ethereum’s validator count of over 1 million.
Any new layer-1 Web 3.0 chain would have to prove it has superior security to Ethereum if it wants to solve the so-called “blockchain trilemma.” Many blockchain projects provide notable transaction per second numbers, but few can compete with Ethereum’s security and decentralization.
Render (RNDR-USD)
I would normally put Solana on this list, given its solid performance over the past few months. However, while I think Solana is definitely a crypto that can perform well in the cycles ahead, I think investors may be better off considering Render (RNDR-USD). Render is still a little speculative as far as early-stage growth projects are concerned. But I think if the stars align, it could perform very well in the coming years.
This crypto project allows users to sell their rendering power through the blockchain. Render then re-sells that rendering power to other users looking for cheaper and more efficient solutions. All of this is done through a decentralized system, and is carried out relatively efficiently.
For Render, I think the biggest long-term catalyst to consider is OpenAI’s Sora project. I believe if the text-to-video bot gains traction, there will inevitably be many other companies making their own models, and Render could be a big beneficiary of these mega trends.
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.