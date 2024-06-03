3 Cryptos to Buy Before the Post-Rate Cut Blast Off

The crypto market has been on the downtrend recently. Accordingly, many investors are starting to exit positions in some of the top altcoins. Whether this is a good move or not will be proven over time. But I do think it is a good time to cash in on this recent volatility, and accumulate some decent projects before the market potentially turns bullish again.
I believe this reversal could happen in late-2024 or early-2025, once rate cuts line up with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) scarcity increasing after the halving’s impact fully kicks in. Bitcoin has historically taken months after its halving events to make big moves. I think something similar could happen again, even though the recently-approved spot Bitcoin ETFs have already pushed this token to an all-time high.
If you think the rest of the crypto market will bounce back along with Bitcoin in the coming months, you should consider taking a look at the following projects.
Ethereum (ETH-USD)
Ethereum (ETH-USD) has been pretty disappointing this cycle. The token’s gains have kept up with Bitcoin, but they are in no way as outstanding as they were in previous cycles. This is the biggest altcoin out there, and if we sum up all ERC20 tokens, Ethereum is a massive ecosystem with a market capitalization that could challenge Bitcoin’s during altseason surges. However, Ethereum has failed to meaningfully outperform Bitcoin of late. I think the biggest reason behind this is the fact that spot Ethereum ETFs are yet to go trade on the open market.
That said, there is some good news on this front. Recently, Coinpedia reported that “senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas, speaking to Bloomberg, indicated that the SEC’s comments on the S-1 filings were relatively minor, hinting at a possible approval by July 2. Despite this, the SEC has not specified an exact approval timeline beyond stating it will occur sometime this summer, contingent on issuer responses.” If this approval does go through, I expect hedge funds to start piling into Ethereum like they did with Bitcoin earlier this year.
Plus, rate cuts should naturally lead to higher prices for Ethereum and other tokens. Institutions and individual investors would have a greater incentive to stake Ethereum for relatively high yields as interest rates drop further.
Solana (SOL-USD)
Solana (SOL-USD) will likely be next in line as a spot ETF candidate. This is one of the only layer-1 chains that has remained relevant in the previous cycle and this cycle as well. Notably, Solana has also proved that it can compete with Ethereum in many niche crypto sectors as well. Solana has a sizable market share when it comes to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and it also has an ecosystem that memecoin traders find very appealing due to its low fees.
I think the biggest upside potential here actually comes from Ethereum. If Ethereum sees a lot of action in its blockchain and gas (or transaction fees) begin to increase, plenty of traffic could be driven to the Solana ecosystem. We have seen this play out many times in the past, so I believe using Ethereum’s growth as a yardstick for Solana’s upside makes sense. Plus, the team has also reduced network downtime quite a lot, so I see Solana as an ecosystem that could provide strong growth going forward.
Render (RNDR-USD)
Render (RNDR-USD) is a much more speculative bet right now. The Render Token could serve as “digital fuel” for AI models that require ever-increasing rendering power. This crypto projects allows users to sell their computing power to the blockchain, which others can buy in bulk using RNDR tokens. Notably, Render has seen a lot of success among companies and individuals who do not have the money to spend on hardware, or simply want a decentralized and cheap way to render their projects.
I think institutions could also jump in en-masse, given the fact that AI GPU prices have been going vertical. GPUs used in rendering are also going to get more expensive after OpenAI releases its Sora text-to-video AI model and people start using it.
Thus, for those who believe in the strong long-term tailwinds supporting rendering activity, this is a top project to consider right now.
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.