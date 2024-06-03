3 Small-Cap Cryptos to Buy Before They List on Big Exchanges

Small-cap cryptos are some of the riskiest bets you can make right now. We’ve seen plenty of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dominance as altcoins have continued to slide lower. That said, now could be a good entry point to consider adding exposure to some projects that provide a lot of utility. Certain meme coins are also gaining steam and have delivered multi-bagger gains over the past few weeks.
I believe if the altcoin market turns a corner and starts churning higher, we could see many big exchanges start listing some small-cap projects again. This could end up kickstarting an even bigger rally in some of these cryptos, as investors currently have lots of cash parked in top-tier exchanges. Here are three small-cap cryptos to look at that still haven’t seen much listing activity on the big exchanges, yet.
PAAL AI (PAAL-USD)
PAAL AI (PAAL-USD) is a decentralized AI chatbot crypto project. Much like many AI and utility cryptos, PAAL AI has been seeing some bearish price action in recent months. However, I think this is a project that could see an upswing going forward. I think we will likely see some sort of an altseason rally if spot Ethereum (ETH-USD) ETFs are given approval, and Bitcoin reaches a new all-time high after the halving starts to have a tangible impact on its supply.
PAAL AI is within the Ethereum ecosystem, so I think it could be among the biggest gainers in the AI space. The market capitalization of this project sits at just $200 million as of writing.
The top cryptocurrency exchanges for trading PAAL AI are BingX, BitMart, HTX, Gate.io, and XT.COM. None of these are top-tier exchanges.
The primary reason PAAL AI is not widely available on major exchanges is that it is a relatively new token, having been launched in August 2023. New tokens often take time to gain listings on established and reputable exchanges. However, as PAAL AI gains visibility and establishes its position in the market, it may attract more interest from exchanges.
HashAI (HASHAI-USD)
HashAI (HASHAI-USD) is another AI crypto project. It is a crypto mining company that uses artificial intelligence to enhance mining efficiency. The company mines the most efficient coins across L1 blockchains in real time, maximizing its hash (compute) power. This crypto token is a product of that company, from which holders will receive some of the returns from their AI-enhanced mining rigs.
I think HashAI has plenty of potential to grow in the coming years since crypto mining is becoming more and more popular across many blockchains. This is especially true as AI makes an entry into the crypto sector, eventually making mining more efficient. The market cap of this project is just $85 million, and the crypto has 98% of its volume on Uniswap (UNI-USD). Thus, I think there’s a good chance HashAI is listed on many of the top exchanges if it becomes more established.
Non-Playable Coin (NPC-USD)
Non-Playable Coin (NPC-USD) is a good bet if you are looking to buy cryptos with momentum instead of putting your money in languishing bets. Meme coins are the only ones that are seeing significant volume right now, and NPC has been one of the most bullish names in the meme cryptos space.
There are currently no use cases yet with this token. Accordingly, I would view NPC as more of a short-term trading opportunity. However, I think this project could have a lot of appeal and make big moves like Pepe (PEPE-USD) did. That is, once this project gets listed on some big exchanges.
I wouldn’t be surprised if NPC crossed $1 billion in market cap, though it is pretty unlikely to happen in the near-term, as it is still among the smallest-cap cryptos out there.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.