7 Takeaways From Roaring Kitty’s GameStop (GME) Stock Livestream

Roaring Kitty’s much-anticipated livestream has officially concluded. The YouTuber, whose real name is Keith Gill, showed up 25 minutes late and donned an arm splint and head bandage, a comedic nod to inform viewers that he is alive and well and that his previous updates on X and Reddit were in fact attributable to him.
“This is me, I’m not AI either,” Gill said.
Gill appeared to be in good spirits over the course of the livestream. That did not stop GameStop from falling lower during his recording or being halted several times.
It appears that Gill also did not have a script, as he noted that he “just wanted to hop in, see what’s popping.”
If you missed the update from the iconic Roaring Kitty, here are seven key takeaways to digest.
7 Takeaways From Roaring Kitty’s GME Stock Livestream
- Gill screen-shared his E*Trade account, revealing that he still owned GME stock and calls. At the time of the stream, he had $160.4 million in shares, $160.8 million in $20 calls expiring on June 21 and $29.4 million in cash.
- His position was down by $235.85 million on the day but still up by $146.66 million overall, or 84%.
- Citron Research founder Andrew Left had previously speculated that Gill had a “mysterious crypto backer.” Gill denied this on the stream, stating that “I’m not working with anyone else, I’m not working with hedge funds.”
- Gill said that he is a huge fan of GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen and characterized his GME position as a “bet on the management.”
- He added that GameStop been “right-sizing” the ship by cutting costs, raising cash and trying to stabilize cash flows. “Now, it’s all about the transformation,” said Gill.
- Investors will likely note that Gill did not discuss exercising his options or taking delivery of his shares as part of the livestream.
- Roaring Kitty also had some important guidance for his meme stock fans. “Reserve the right to change your mind about stuff just like I do, don’t follow anyone blindly, nothing on this stream is advice,” cautioned Gill.
On the date of publication, Eddie Pan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.