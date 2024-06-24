Coffee Recall 2024: Over 250 Coffee Products Recalled Due to Botulism Fears

A 2024 coffee recall is in effect for products made by Snapchill LLC due to concerns of botulism from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Botulism is a type of food poisoning that can cause several negative side effects. They include weakness, dizziness, double vision, abdominal distension, distress and more. If not treated it can be fatal.
The FDA issued this 2024 coffee recall due to the low-acid production method used by Snapchill LLC. This can leave room for botulism to grow inside the company’s canned coffee products.
Let’s go over the coffee brands under Snapchill LLC that are affected by this 2024 recall below!
Coffee Recall 2024: Products Affected
- 41 & Change – Cold Coffee
- Alchemy Roasting- Elixir Of Life
- Amavida – Manos Campesinas
- Appalachia Coffee – Kentucky Black Gold
- Baba Java Coffee – Ethiopian / Honduras
- Bent Tree Coffee – Squirrel Blend
- Bent Tree Coffee – Autumn Blend
- Bent Tree Coffee – Colombia Sotara
- Bent Tree Coffee – Ethiopia
- Bent Tree Coffee – Squirrel Blend
- Big Iron- Stampede Blend
- Big Mouth Coffee – Nicaragua
- Big Mouth Coffee – Nicolas and Angela
- Big Shoulders – thermal shock
- BKG – Coffee St
- Black Acres – Rwanda
- Black Nerd – Colombia
- Black Nerd – Dark Matter
- Black Nerd – Ethiopia
- Black Nerd – The Golden Ratio
- Blind – Guatemala
- Bold Bean – The Chocolate One
- Bold Bean – The Jam
- Bold Bean – The OG
- Bold Bean – The Sweet One
- Bolt Coffee – Delki Guarero
- Bolt Coffee – Mass Appeal
- Borealis-Finca La Capilla
- Brandywine – Galactic Standard
- Brandywine – Orbital Motion
- BRL – Dark Wav
- BRL – Dark Wav
- Broadsheet – Headliner
- Burwell – Bebop Blend
- Cafe Ammi – 109 blend
- Cape Cod Coffee – Coconut
- Cape Cod Coffee – French Vanilla
- Cape Cod Coffee – Hazelnut
- Cape Cod Coffee – JMC
- Cape Cod Coffee – Peanut Butter cup
- Cape Cod Coffee – Rainforest
- Cape Cod Coffee – Scandi
- Carrier – Bright
- Carrier – Nitro
- Carrier – Sweet
- Cerberus Coffee – Wizard Cat
- Cerberus Coffee – Wizard Cat
- Coffee Hound – Maine
- Coffee Hound – Maine Caramel
- Coffee Hound – Maple
- Coffee Hound – Maple Latte
- Coffee Hound – Maple Leaf Latte
- Coffee Hound – Maple Leaf Latte
- Coffee Hound – Maple Leaf Latte
- Coffee Hound – Nitro
- Coffee Hound – Nitro
- Coffee Hound – Nitro
- Coffee Hound – Maple Latte
- Coffee Hound – Nitro
- Coffee Hound – Maple Syrup Latte
- Coffee N Clothes – Black
- Coffee N Clothes – Gold
- Coffee Project NY – Grape Soda
- Coffee Project NY – Summer Friday
- Coffee Project NY – Woke up in NY
- Color Coffee – Sierra Morena Pink Bourbon
- Color Coffee – Neptune
- Connect Coffee – Black coffee
- Copper Horse – Carriage House Blend
- Copper Horse – Seahorse Blend
- Coterie Coffee – Billy Lane
- Coterie Coffee – Cannibal corpse
- Coterie Coffee – Blood brothers
- Coterie Coffee – Laughing Monkey Machine
- Coterie Coffee – Choppers
- Coterie Coffee – Brazil
- Crankshaft Coffee – Cold Start
- Cup to Cup- Inga Aponte
- Dave’s Coffee – Falcon blend
- Dayglow – Decadent
- Dayglow – Juicy
- Daysol Coffee – Wanderlust
- Dead Sled – Colombia
- Dead Sled – Banana Peanut Butter
- Doughnut Plant – Mexico Black
- Downeast Coffee- Ocean State Blend
- Dreamy – Hint of Chocolate
- Dreamy – Colombia Tolima
- Driply – Arctic brew (White Label Coffee from Stack
- St. Coffee Roasters
- Driply – New Morning Coffee Blend
- East End – Heatwave
- Eclipse Coffee Roasters – Elevate
- Electro Brew Coffee Co. – Vanilla
- Electro Brew Coffee Co. – Caramel
- Element Coffee – Peru
- Emergency Medical Coffee- Sweet Cream
- Enderly – Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins
- Enderly – Mattie’s Diner
- Enderly – Rhino Market
- Euphoria Coffee – Black
- Euphoria Coffee – Sweetened
- Farmhouse – Dar #33
- Farmhouse – Vienna Roast El Cafe
- Farmhouse – Vienna Roast-Decaf
- Farmhouse – Medium Roast- Colombia
- Fazenda – Mexico Nitro
- Fazenda – Mexico Nitro
- Fika – North Shore Blend
- Fire Grounds – Guts over fear
- Fire Grounds – American Tradition
- Fire Grounds – Full Send
- Fire Grounds – Mo Mocha
- Fire Grounds – Nitro
- Fire Grounds – Vanilla Nitro
- First Crack C/O Sound Coffee – Big Funky Super
- Natural
- Five & Hoek – Honduras
- Five & Hoek – Biru Bekele
- Five & Hoek – Luis Guzman
- Five & Hoek – Ethiopia Yirg
- Five Star Roasters – nitro
- Flight – Pluto
- Gay Awakening Coffee – Drag Bean
- George Howell – Daterra Sundrop
- George Howell – Chelbessa
- George Howell – Monte Carlos
- George Howell – Worka Chelbessa
- Gigawatt – Cold Fusion
- Gigawatt – Costa Rican
- Gigawatt – Ethiopia
- Gigawatt – Live Wire
- Gigawatt- Costa Rican Dota Tarrrazu
- Goldberry Roasting Company – Goldberry’s blend
- Gooseneck Coffee Co. – black iced coffee
- Gryphon Coffee- Nite Owl
- Heady Cup – Monkshood
- Heart Coffee – Ethiopian
- Heine Bros – Black Coffee
- Heine Bros – Coconut Latte
- Heine Bros – Toasted Coconut
- Helm – Black Coffee
- Helm – Black Nitro
- Helm – Maple Nitro Latte
- Honest Coffee- Early Riser
- Hustle N’ Grind- Cafecito
- Intelligentsia – Black Cans
- Intelligentsia – Chicao Distrance Series
- Intelligentsia – Black Cans
- Joe Bean – nitro
- Kahawa 1893- Kenyan Black
- Kahawa 1893 – Kenyan Black
- Kahawa 1893 – Tanzania Peaberry Black
- Kaldi’s – Classic Black
- Kaldi’s – Classic Black
- Kawaha 1893 – Safari Blend
- Knowledge Perk – KP coffee
- Knowledge Perk – App State
- Knowledge Perk – Dirt World
- Knowledge Perk – Charlotte FC
- Knowledge Perk – Summer Shandy
- Knowledge Perk – VESL
- Knowledge Perk – Winthop
- Kribi Coffee – Chilled Coffee
- Kuva Coffee- Fresh Dresch
- La Cosecha – Papua New Guinea
- Lanna Coffee- Original
- Larrys Coffee – Black
- Larrys Coffee – Decaf
- Larrys Coffee – Ethiopia
- Larrys Coffee – Mocha
- Larrys Coffee – Sweet
- Little Wolf – Andres Cardona
- Little Wolf – Companion Blend
- Little Wolf – Jesus Oscco
- Ludwig – Morning Hunt
- Ludwig Coffee – Macchiato
- Mad Priest – Fallen Angel With Vanilla
- Madcap Coffee – Flash
- Madcap Coffee – Flash
- Maple Leaf Coffee Roasters – Hartford Blend
- Medici- Clarksville
- Metric – Garmas Gesha Single Origin
- Metric – Deri Kadame Natural
- Metric – Benjamin Paz
- Mighty Good Coffee Co. – apex
- Mocha Joe – Cameroon
- Mocha Joe – Cameroon
- Molon Labe – Soprano
- Molon Labe – Death by Chocolate
- Molon Labe – Creme Brulee
- Mudd LLC – Maple Black
- Mudd LLC – Black
- Neighbor Coffee – Bourbon Barrel Aged
- New Hampshire Coffee Roasters – Italian
- New Hampshire Coffee Roasters – Costa Rica
- Tarrazu
- New Hampshire Coffee Roasters – Coconut
- New Harvest – Wolf Can
- Northern Coffeeworks – Tanzania Peaberry
- OFFSET Coffee – Colombia
- Opus Coffee – Snapchill Coffee
- Others Coffee – Lil Bud
- Others Coffee – Get Right
- Others Coffee – Get Right
- Others Coffee – Lil Bud
- Others Coffee – Little Bud
- Oye Coffee – cold gold
- Paper Plane Coffee Co – Snapchill Coffee
- Peaks Coffee Co – Brazil
- Perkatory – Solstice
- Perkatory – New England Snapchill
- Perkatory – Three Witches Brew
- Perla – black
- Pettibone – Colombia Washed
- Pettibone – Honduras San Fransico
- Pink Elephant – Nomadic
- Pink Elephant – Roam
- Play Coffee – Buku hambela natural, La cabra
- Quartertone Coffee – (Black Honey) and
- (Yurgacheffe)
- QUIVR – Golden Black
- QUIVR – Hibiscus
- QUIVR – Jade Oolong
- QUIVR – Jasmine
- QUIVR – Jasmine Green
- Rabble & Lion – Papau New Guinea
- Radial Coffee- Cosa Nueva
- Ragged – Colombia
- Ragged – Early Riser
- Rarebird – PX
- Red Rooster – Ethiopia Worka
- Red Rooster – Funky Chicken
- Red Rooster – Worka Sakaro
- Retrograde Coffee – synastry
- Rock City – Dark Star
- Rockford Coffee- Morning Glory
- Rockford Coffee – Narino Arbuleda
- Rusty Dog – Ambition
- Rusty Dog – Canvas Black Label
- Rusty Dog – Woke
- Sacred Grounds – Awakening
- Sacred Grounds – Chocolate Bomb
- Saltwater – Colombia
- Saltwater – Ethiopia
- Seaworthy Coffee – Boathouse Blend
- Sepia Coffee – Grand Trunk
- Sepia Coffee- Northstar Lodge
- Shirazi Dist. – Little Wolf Cafe Au Lait
- Slacktide – Mid Tide
- Slacktide – Moon Tide
- Sleeping Giant Coffee Roasters – Guatemala
- Slow Bloom Coffee – Bekelle Uttutie
- Snowy Owl – Jaws
- Southeastern Roastery
- Spot Coffee – House Signature Roast Medium
- Blend
- Springline – Dark and Bright
- Square One Coffee – Cold Coffee / Berry Mint Tea
- Stack St. – Cafe Frio
- Stack St. – Driply Coffee
- Summit Coffee- Black
- Sur Coffee- Snapchill Iced Coffee
- The Boy & The Bear – El Retorno
- The Boy & The Bear – Women of Timana
- The Boy & The Bear – El Puente
- The Well Coffeehouse- Tico Blend
- Three Tree Coffee Roaster- Kenya/Honduras
- Tinker – Ethiopia Gargari
- Tipico – Coordinates Blend
- Touchy Coffee – Guat Lazara
- Traction – Classic
- Traction – Stable Blend
- True Love Coffee Co.- Ethiopia Nensebo
- Underwood – Little Arrow
- Underwood – Mexico Dos Rios
- Upshot – Chimera
- Upshot – Indonesia
- Upshot – Folklore
- Upshot – Ethiopia
- Verb – Makes you Move
- Victoria Coffee – Honduras
- Vivid – Green
- Vivid – Maple Oat
- Vivid – Nahun Fernandez Honey
- Vivid – Sugar Shack
- Vivid – Sugar Shack
- Waypost- Bourbon Barrel Finished Coffee
- White Bison – black
- White Rhino – Black
- White Rhino – Sebastian
- Wild Goose Coffee – Blue River Blend
- Wild Goose Coffee – Red Line Draft Latte
