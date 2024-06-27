Crypto Catalyst Countdown: 3 Tokens to Take Profits On Now

Telling cryptocurrency investors to sell their positions usually doesn’t go over very well. Most token holders, in particular, tend to have considerable faith in the long-term prospects of the ecosystem their token exists in. That said, there are always moments that result in attractive spikes in value which may warrant asking how many tokens to sell.
After all, while a crypto project may seem attractive to hold until it blossoms into something more, cold hard cash tends to offer better results in the resent. Moreover, even if a token or ecosystem is performing well at the moment, it’s more likely than not that it will end up defunct. That’s because nearly two-thirds of all crypto projects conceived have already died, with 72% of the ones that started in the 2021 bull run dying too.
We’re currently in a bull run again, meaning that knowing when to get out is key to taking profits on time. As such, here are three tokens to sell due to peaking value and unsustainably fast gains.
Gigachad (GIGA-USD)
Starting off with a currently pumping meme token, Gigachad (GIGA-USD) has seen a generous spike in trading activity over the last few days. Based on the meme of a man named Ernest Khalimov, who may or may not be a real person, the meme token has generated considerable attention for itself since going live on CoinGecko back in January.
The GIGA project itself is community-run and focuses on the usual holding strategy for the right time to sell. However, if you’ve recently bought into GIGA, keep a close eye on its growth, as it’s already up 23,000% in the last six months or so. Furthermore, the coin is currently trading at 50% of its all-time high, meaning there could be potential for it to retest its upper limit in the future.
Thus, if you’re currently holding GIGA, now, or the near future could be a good time to sell to take in profits and invest in a project with stronger long-term stability.
Chainswap (CSWAP-USD)
Built on the concept of being able to easily switch from blockchain to blockchain for transaction flexibility, Chainswap (CSWAP-USD) has seen its value rise 604% in the last four months. Thus, the project aims to capture the versatility of being able to rapidly swap between decentralized crypto exchanges. Whether or not this technological approach has much long-term potential is hard to say, but now could certainly be a good time to exit.
The reason I advise this is mostly due to the novelty of the project. Many retail investors may currently flock to the token as a result of marketing hype only to find themselves subject to a sell-off. That’s because there are currently only around 1,800 wallets using Chainswap, meaning it’s not widely distributed in value across its community.
Thus, should its major holder decide its time to sell, major losses could occur for those smaller investors who are hopeful about the project.
QuantCheck (QTK-USD)
Up 238% in just two months, QuantCheck (QTK-USD) saw a trading value of $400,488 in the last 24 hours. This represents a 70.10% increase from June 24 and signals a rapid increase in market interest. The token also hit an all-time high of $0.8154 back on June 2 and is currently trading 28.93% lower than that.
The token itself exists as part of a development environment intended for back-testing cryptocurrencies and their profitability patterns. Thus, QTK relies on algorithmic success and investor interest in the project to see its value grow. Its developers have released a projected roadmap until January 2025 highlighting several coming developments.
As a result, this might be one of the tokens to sell in about a year from now, once its pipeline is more developed and value has risen accordingly. That said, due to how young it is, exiting at a 200% gain is not a bad idea either.
On Low-Capitalization and Low-Volume Cryptocurrencies: InvestorPlace does not regularly publish commentary about cryptocurrencies that have a market capitalization less than $100 million or trade with volume less than $100,000 each day. That’s because these “penny cryptos” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. When we do publish commentary on a low-volume crypto that may be affected by our commentary, we ask that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, Viktor Zarev did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.