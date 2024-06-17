Interactive Strength (TRNR) Stock Surges 129% After Reverse Stock Split

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) stock is rocketing higher on Monday after the fitness platform operator completed a reverse stock split.
Interactive Strength enacted a reverse stock split on a 1-for-40 basis when markets opened on Friday. That saw it consolidate 40 shares of TRNR stock into a single share. It maintains its current ticker and uses 45840Y203 as its new CUSIP number.
The reverse stock split is part of the company’s plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards. Specifically, the minimum bid price of $1 per share. Following the reverse split and recent rally, shares of TRNR stock are well above that minimum at roughly $6.60 as of this writing.
Interactive Strength also notes that the reverse stock split altered its total number of outstanding shares. Before the split, there were 26.6 million shares. On a post-split basis, it now has 664,526 shares on the market.
TRNR Stock Movement Today
TRNR stock is seeing heavy trading on Monday alongside its recent reverse stock split. This has more than 33 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of only about 30,000 shares.
TRNR stock is up 129% as of Monday morning.
