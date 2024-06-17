Is the Stock Market Closed on Juneteenth 2024?

Investors wondering whether the stock market is closed on Juneteenth 2024 have come to the right place as we have an answer to that question!
The quick answer is that the stock market will be closed on Juneteenth 2024, which is this coming Wednesday. That means that investors in the U.S. won’t have to worry about keeping track of their portfolios that day. With that in mind, plan to relax and enjoy the day off before trading starts up again.
After stock markets are closed on Juneteenth, they will reopen on Thursday. The rest of the week will see trading hours take place as they normally do.
Is the Stock Market Closed: More Market Holiday
Investors looking forward to more stock market holidays will see exchanges closed a few more times this year. Let’s break those down below!
- Independence Day: Thursday, July 4
- Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 2
- Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, Nov. 28
- Christmas Day: Wednesday, Dec. 25
On top of this, the markets will also close early some days. That will see it close at 1:00 p.m. Eastern on July 3, Nov. 29 and Dec 24. These early closings are tied to the holidays coming the day after or before these days.
