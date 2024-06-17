FREE REPORT 7 Top A.I. Stocks for 2024

Is the Stock Market Closed on Juneteenth 2024?

We have the answer to is the stock market closed on Wednesday

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jun 17, 2024, 1:45 pm EDT

  • Investors are wondering if the stock market is closed on Juneteenth 2024.
  • The short answer to that question is that markets will be closed on Wednesday.
  • There are other upcoming market holidays worth keeping track of, too.
Source: Shutterstock

Investors wondering whether the stock market is closed on Juneteenth 2024 have come to the right place as we have an answer to that question!

The quick answer is that the stock market will be closed on Juneteenth 2024, which is this coming Wednesday. That means that investors in the U.S. won’t have to worry about keeping track of their portfolios that day. With that in mind, plan to relax and enjoy the day off before trading starts up again.

After stock markets are closed on Juneteenth, they will reopen on Thursday. The rest of the week will see trading hours take place as they normally do.

Is the Stock Market Closed: More Market Holiday

Investors looking forward to more stock market holidays will see exchanges closed a few more times this year. Let’s break those down below!

  • Independence Day: Thursday, July 4
  • Labor Day: Monday, Sept. 2
  • Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, Nov. 28
  • Christmas Day: Wednesday, Dec. 25

On top of this, the markets will also close early some days. That will see it close at 1:00 p.m. Eastern on July 3, Nov. 29 and Dec 24. These early closings are tied to the holidays coming the day after or before these days.

On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

