Perion Layoffs 2024: What to Know About the Latest PERI Job Cuts

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) layoffs are coming for the company’s employees as it seeks to streamline its operations.
Perion Network is cutting 35 jobs from its Israel search division. This represents 15% of its workforce in that country. The change comes as it seeks to reduce operations amid sliding revenue.
According to Perion Network, these layoffs are the result of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) changing the advertising revenue around its Bing search engine. This led to lower revenue for the company and required its cost-cutting measures.
Before this change, a large part of the company’s revenue came from its collaboration with Microsoft. With this change, it will only account for less than 5% of Perion Network’s revenue.
Perion Joins Layoffs Trend
Perion Network is the latest company to be affected by ongoing layoffs. This comes as major companies look to cut costs as a way to deal with increased inflation and high interest rates.
It makes sense that Microsoft is looking to cut costs. This makes its advertising changes to do so have a ripple effect that is hitting other businesses. That includes other Bing search partners outside of Perion Network.
PERI stock is up close to 1% as of Wednesday afternoon.
