Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all of the hottest news on Monday morning!
Moving stocks today are a new patent, new agreements, delisting news, a proposed public offering and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) stock is rocketing more than 56% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares are soaring over 36% after being granted a new battery patent funding.
- GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) stock is surging close to 32% without any clear news this morning.
- Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) shares are gaining more than 27% with heavy early morning trading today.
- MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) stock is increasing over 23% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Delta Apparel (NYSEMKT:DLA) shares are heading more than 19% higher on Monday morning.
- Unusual Machines (NYSEMKT:UMAC) stock is rising 19% on a drone agreement.
- Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) shares are climbing over 15% this morning.
- Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT) stock is jumping 15% on a new investment relationship.
- Denali Capital (NASDAQ:DECA) shares are up more than 14% on Monday.
10 Top Losers
- BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) stock is diving over 27% after a major rally on Friday.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares are tumbling more than 25% ahead of its delisting later this week.
- American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) stock is taking a 25% beating following a Friday rally.
- 36KR (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares are retreating over 17% after jumping in the previous day of trading.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock is sliding more than 17% as it continues negative movement.
- G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) shares are falling nearly 17% alongside a Phase 3 clinical trial update.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock is dropping over 16% on shareholder meeting plans.
- Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) shares are decreasing more than 14% on a proposed public offering.
- Inuvo (NYSEMKT:INUV) stock is slipping over 14% today.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 13% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.