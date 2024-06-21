Why Is 36Kr (KRKR) Stock Up 17% Today?

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) stock is up on Friday after the Chinese content creation company announced a new partnership with SenseTime (OTCMKTS:SNTMF).
SenseTime is an artificial intelligence (AI) company with a focus on Artificial General Intelligence. That includes the ability to bring AI services to content creation and media businesses.
With this partnership, 36Kr will make use of SenseTime’s SenseChat and SenseMirage. These will upgrade its content production model while helping to lower the cost of media creation.
With this partnership, 36Kr has announced plans for new offerings that take advantage of this AI. That includes AI Media Coverage, AI Financial Report Interpretation and more product services.
36Kr co-chairman and CEO Dagang Feng said the following about the partnership.
“Our strategic partnership with SenseTime once again demonstrates 36Kr’s acumen in frontier technology and foresight for innovation. In collaboration with SenseTime, we will continuously explore multi-scenario applications of AGI technology to integrate large-scale AI model technologies into the media industry, enhancing our content production capabilities and commercialization efficiency.”
KRKR Stock Movement Today
With this news comes heavy trading of KRKR stock on Friday. Tha thas more than 66 million shares changing hands. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 55,000 shares.
KRKR stock is up 16.6% as of Friday morning. However, the shares are still down 32.2% year-to-date.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.