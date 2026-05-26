What Jensen Huang Said That Nobody Noticed

Listen to the audio version of this article (generated by AI).
Why Jonathan Rose is bearish on PLTR… triple-digit “Super Signal” wins with Jonathan and Marc Chaikin… Huang’s roaring AI endorsement… the AI stock Luke Lango just upgraded to “Buy” … a new agentic AI pick from Brian Hunt
In our May 4 Digest, we highlighted research from Jonathan Rose that flagged market darling Palantir (PLTR) as a stock to be cautious about, as insiders were quietly selling.
Later that very same day, Palantir reported blowout Q1 2026 earnings, delivering its fastest quarterly sales growth since its 2020 IPO.
That sounds like a setup for an “egg on your face” back-peddling from us.
Not so much.
Despite the massive revenue and earnings beat, PLTR’s stock is down 7% from when we flagged it in the Digest.
Is that a coincidence? Or just Jonathan’s framework working?
In that Digest, we introduced Jonathan’s “Four Tells” framework
He created them after studying the companies that AI was already destroying, beginning with how these stocks appeared before their falls – when they still looked fine.
Four traits kept repeating – the “Four Tells”:
- Coordinated insider sales
- Senior talent defecting to AI-native competitors
- A pivot away from per-seat pricing toward consumption models
- And CEO language that matches every prior disruption cycle – the “AI augments, don’t replace” playbook.
Jonathan applied that framework forward and flagged 12 names he believed would face substantial downside risk over the next 24 months. Palantirwas one of them.
Its “tell” was insider sales. CEO Alex Karp and four senior officers filed sales on the same day at the same reference price – $205 million in coordinated insider intent.
When the people closest to the business are positioning for the exit in a coordinated way, Jonathan takes it seriously:
I’m not saying that all these companies will collapse tomorrow. I’m saying the smart money is repositioning out of them — and historically, price follows positioning.
These are names I’m watching carefully, not holding.
I’ll point out that even if PLTR doesn’t crash, there’s still the risk of a hefty opportunity cost. Case in point – since our May 4 Digest, while PLTR has fallen 7%, the Nasdaq has jumped roughly 6.5%.
What makes the framework genuinely useful beyond the sell side…
The same signals that show Jonathan where money is leaving also reveal where it’s arriving. As he points out, institutional capital doesn’t sit in cash – it rotates.
And one name that Jonthan says is on the receiving end of that money is Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT) – a small-cap working on quantum hardware, photonics and cybersecurity applications.
While it’s speculative, here’s Jonathan’s reasoning:
What’s catching my attention in QUBT isn’t the quantum narrative — it’s the activity.
Unusual, concentrated positioning building around this ticker at a time when money is rotating hard out of legacy software and into the infrastructure layer underneath it.
He saw similar activity in Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) before his trade on it ran 234% in five days. Same thing with MP Materials Corp. (MP) before a 700%-plus gain.
QUBT is also one of five stocks where Jonathan and Marc Chaikin’s new “Convergence Trigger” is currently flashing.
If Marc is a new name, he’s spent 60 years in markets and created the Money Flow indicator now embedded in every Bloomberg terminal on the planet. He’s also built research tools for market legends Paul Tudor Jones and George Soros.
While Marc’s system can tell you where institutional money is flowing, Jonathan’s can tell you where the highest-conviction positioning is building.
When they realized the complementary nature of their trading approaches, they combined them to see how both lenses would affect a trading portfolio.
Backtested across nearly 200 real trades, the combined signal produced an 81%-win rate and 147% average gain – and filtered out two of every three losing trades.
This Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern time, Jonathan and Marc are holding their Convergence Trigger event to dive deeper and give away four additional stocks that their combined system is flagging.
Back to Jonathan:
I’ve now partnered with Marc to add his institutional “Money Flow” as a second layer of confirmation. We call the combination our “Super-Signal.”
It has never been shared with anyone, anywhere in the world before. Not even the hedge funds… brokerage houses… and billionaires that Marc and I both had as clients in our former careers.
On May 28, you can be among the first anywhere to see and use it.
To reserve your seat, just click here, and we’ll see you on Thursday.
Speaking of tracking where the money is flowing…
Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang just gave the AI bull case its most definitive endorsement yet.
As we covered last week in the Digest, Nvidia just posted another phenomenal quarter of earnings:
- $81.6 billion in revenue, up 85% year over year
- Q2 guidance of $91 billion that blew past Wall Street’s expectations
- And the authorized $80 billion in new buybacks – one of the largest in corporate history.
Here’s Huang on the earnings calls, providing color on the performance:
This was an extraordinary quarter. Demand has gone parabolic.
The reason is simple: agentic AI has arrived.
AI can now do productive and valuable work. Tokens are now profitable, so model makers are in a race to produce more.
In the AI era, compute capacity is revenue and profits.
But here’s the number that didn’t make as many headlines – and the one to position for in the second wave of the AI buildout…
Nvidia broke its Data Center segment into two buckets this quarter. “Hyperscale” – think, the massive Mag 7 AI companies – grew 12% quarter over quarter.
Meanwhile, the second bucket, what Jensen calls “ACIE” (AI Clouds, Industrial and Enterprise) – the neoclouds, sovereign governments, enterprises building their own AI infrastructure – grew 31% quarter over quarter.
Nearly three times faster.
The AI buildout isn’t narrowing, contained to a handful of hyperscalers. It’s broadening. And our tech investing expert Luke Lango, editor of Innovation Investor, just walked through exactly what that means for his portfolio.
His conclusion: the bull thesis behind the related positions just got even stronger. He reviewed 12 names in light of the NVDA print and reaffirmed their bull cases across the board – with one upgrade…
CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) – one of the most prominent neocloud stocks – moved from Hold to Buy
To make sure we’re all on the same page, a “neocloud” is a specialized cloud provider focused on training and running AI models.
While traditional “hyperscalers” (like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud) offer a massive variety of general-purpose web services, neoclouds act as nimble, specialty providers dedicated solely to massive computing power.
I’m flagging CRWV because Jensen himself named it during Nvidia’s earnings call.
Nvidia holds a $2 billion equity stake in the company. And Anthropic’s compute expansion – one of the largest demand vectors Huang discussed – flows through CoreWeave specifically. Best of all, it trades below Luke’s buy-up-to price of $150 as I write.
Here’s Luke:
That combination — a named Jensen endorsement, a direct Anthropic revenue pipeline, and a stock below its buy price — is the setup I’d want to own into the next leg of this trade.
If you’re an Innovation Investor subscriber, log in to get Luke’s analysis on the rest of the portfolio.
And to join Luke in Innovation Investor, click here to learn more. Right now, he’s zeroing in on what he believes could be Elon Musk’s most ambitious project yet (it has nothing to do with Tesla or SpaceX). You can get those details and learn more about Innovation Investor here.
Want yet another way to play the arrival of agentic AI?
Brian Hunt, editor of his free daily e-letter, Money & Megatrends, has been urging investors to position themselves for the “Agent Supernova.”
Here’s Brian on the scale of what’s coming:
Within the next two years, the number of AI agents operating in the American economy isn’t poised to increase by 10X… or 50X… or even by 1,000X.
Try at least 100,000X.
This is the coming Agent Supernova. Agents working with people. Agents working with other agents. Agents running businesses. Agents negotiating and haggling with other agents.
To bring this to life, Brian offers a simple illustration. A single restaurant could soon run five specialized agents simultaneously – one managing cooking schedules, one handling accounting, one overseeing staff, one tracking supply orders and one general-purpose agent coordinating all the others.
Now, multiply that model across every business in the economy, and you start to grasp what 100,000X growth in AI agents actually looks like in the real world.
So, how do we invest?
Brian has a new idea that I haven’t seen covered by other analysts…
Fraud.
The dark side of agentic AI
The AI-related technologies that will benefit society through many forms of innovation are the same technologies that will simultaneously hand criminals the most powerful toolkit they’ve ever had.
Here’s Brian with examples:
Today, a fraudster can generate a realistic fake ID in seconds and clone someone’s voice from three seconds of audio. The fraudster can also use AI to create a deepfake video that blinks, turns, and smiles on command.
These nefarious products can allow them to bypass security checks that banks and financial institutions rely on to verify identity…
As the number of agents multiplies, the number of potentially harmful interactions they have with humans multiplies as well.
You see, when an AI agent books a trip on your behalf, or buys you a shirt, it needs to authenticate you. But every interaction is a potential weak spot for a cyberattack.
That’s the problem Mitek Systems (MITK) was built to solve.
Back to Brian:
Mitek is a $640 million company with a 25-year head start on this challenge.
Its legacy business – processing over one billion mobile deposits annually – has made it the trusted identity backbone for many North American financial institutions.
Major customers include JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, PayPal, and Capital One…
Its Verified Identity Platform brings together identity document authentication, biometric liveness detection, deepfake and voice-clone scoring, and real-time fraud analytics.
We’re running long, so I won’t go deeper into Brian’s analysis, but I encourage you to. You can sign up for his free Money & Megatrends newsletter right here. Every day the market is open, Brian delivers actionable insights, loaded with specific stock tickers.
Wrapping up
Jonathan is tracking 12 stocks where the smart money is quietly heading for the exit, while his “Super-Signal” scanner is flagging where that money is headed…
Huang just confirmed that the same smart money is pouring into AI infrastructure at a pace that has, in his words, “gone parabolic.” Luke just walked through which companies sit in the middle of that buildout…
And Brian is flagging the uncomfortable reality that every new AI agent entering the economy creates a new vulnerability that someone, somewhere, will try to exploit…
These aren’t unrelated stories. They are four angles on the same shift – the largest reallocation of capital in a generation, playing out in real time across every layer of the economy.
Where the money is leaving… where the money is going…
That’s what we’ll be tracking alongside our experts here in the Digest.
Have a good evening,
Jeff Remsburg