The Treasury Yield Line That Could Break This Bull Market

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In 2007, the 10-year Treasury yield crossed 5%. Within 18 months, the S&P 500 had lost half its value.
Today, it’s sitting around 4.6% — and climbing. Which is why, for the first time in years, serious investors are asking a question that usually precedes trouble: are bonds starting to beat stocks?
The honest answer is almost. But not quite.
Here’s where things actually stand. The 10-year Treasury yield is at 4.5- to 4.6% and rising. The forward earnings yield on the S&P 500, according to StreetStats, is 4.78%.
Do the math, and you get a slightly positive equity risk premium — which essentially means stocks are, by one measure, offering only marginally better returns than plain old government bonds.
That’s not irrational. But it is uncomfortably tight — and it’s why the bears are watching.
So let’s explain exactly what Treasury yields are, why they matter for stocks, what the current data actually says, and — critically — what yield level would genuinely change the picture.
What the 10-Year Treasury Yield Means for Stocks
When the U.S. government needs to borrow money (which it does, to the tune of trillions per year), it sells bonds — specifically, Treasury bonds.
Investors buy these bonds in exchange for a future interest payment. The 10-year Treasury yield is simply the annualized return an investor gets for lending the government money for ten years.
Why does this matter for stocks? Because every financial asset in the world is priced relative to something — and the ‘something’ it’s priced relative to is the risk-free rate. That’s the Treasury yield. It’s the baseline; the thing against which every other return is measured.
The Rate Every Asset Competes Against
When Treasury yields are low, stocks look incredibly attractive by comparison. A company growing earnings at 15% per year is a no-brainer when bonds pay 2%. Investors pour money into equities, multiples expand, and stock prices go up. This is essentially the entire 2020-21 bull market in two sentences.
When Treasury yields rise, that math changes. At 4.5- to 4.6%, the government is offering a pretty decent return for zero risk. Stocks have to compete harder. And that usually means either prices fall to make stocks cheaper, or earnings grow fast enough to justify current prices despite the competition.
Right now, we have the latter — but it has its limits.
What the Equity Risk Premium Is and What It’s Telling Us
The ‘equity risk premium’ — ERP for short — is the extra return investors demand for owning volatile stocks instead of safe government bonds.
Historically, that premium has averaged around 3-5 percentage points. In other words, stocks needed to look about 3-5% more attractive than bonds to justify the added risk of owning them.
Recently, that premium flipped negative for a time. The S&P 500 was trading at about 22 times forward earnings, implying a 4.54% earnings yield. The 10-year Treasury yield hit 4.6%. Stocks were, by this measure, slightly cheaper than bonds — meaning investors were accepting a lower return from stocks than from risk-free government bonds.
That’s since reversed, but only narrowly, leaving the premium positive but historically thin.
The catch is that even a thin or briefly negative ERP misses the real story — because ERP is a static snapshot. It captures where things stand today, but markets are forward-looking machines. If earnings are growing at 21% this year and roughly 16% annually over the next three years, then even if multiples stay flat, stocks are delivering dramatically more return than a bond that’s paying a fixed 4.6% forever.
Why AI Earnings Still Support the Stock Market
Now, as opposed to the frothy yield-ignoring markets of, say, 2021, the earnings growth is real today — not zero-interest-rate fantasy valuations on companies with no revenue. It’s capital expenditure by the most cash-rich companies in human history, flowing into a generational infrastructure buildout.
The hyperscalers — Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META) — are collectively spending somewhere north of $600 billion in 2026 on AI infrastructure. In its latest earnings results, Nvidia (NVDA) reported record revenue of $81.6 billion, up 85% from a year ago — alongside record data center revenue of $75.2 billion, up 92% from a year ago. Broadcom (AVGO) and Marvell (MRVL) are building custom AI chips for Google and Meta that will generate billions in recurring revenue for years. Oracle (ORCL) has $553 billion in remaining performance obligations on its books.
The companies driving this earnings growth are largely insensitive to Treasury yield increases. They spend from cash flow, not borrowed money. Their customers are building AI infrastructure because competitive survival demands it. You can’t pause the AI arms race because bond yields ticked up 50 basis points.
This is why the S&P 500 EPS growth estimates look the way they do: 21% in 2026, 14% in 2027, 11% in 2028. A three-year compound annual growth rate of roughly 16%. That’s an enormous amount of earnings power that can absorb meaningful multiple compression from rising yields before the math breaks.
The 10-Year Treasury Yield Levels Investors Should Watch
So, what’s the actual damage at each yield level?
- At 4.5% to 4.8%: (where we are now) the picture is essentially fine. Expect occasional 2-5% pullbacks driven by yield anxiety headlines, but the earnings growth engine easily absorbs the multiple pressure. These dips are buying opportunities, not warning signals.
- At 4.8% to 5.0%: the valuation math starts to look strained for investors demanding 10% annual returns — which is most institutional money. A 5-10% correction becomes likely, but the bull market remains intact as long as earnings estimates hold and the yield spike proves temporary.
- At 5.0% to 5.25%: the 10% required return threshold is decisively breached, and the market is looking at 10-20% correction territory. This is where the outcome becomes binary — if yields spike and retreat quickly, it’s a scary but buyable dip. If yields stay elevated for 90-plus days, the real-economy transmission mechanisms activate: credit tightens, estimate revisions begin, and the correction deepens.
- Above 5.25%: the government’s $9.7 trillion annual refinancing need starts generating a fiscal doom loop where higher interest costs expand the deficit, require more debt issuance, and push yields higher still. Commercial real estate distress hits regional banks. Corporate leveraged debt starts cracking. Earnings estimates come down. Bear market territory.
The 5% level on the 10-year is the line in the sand.
Below it, the AI Boom continues. Sustained above it, the math starts working against us.
The Bottom Line: The Bull Market Holds Below 5%
Recent Treasury yields at 4.6% are a headwind, not a wall. The AI earnings engine is real, the growth estimates are substantial, and the companies driving those estimates are among the least rate-sensitive businesses on Earth. The bull case remains intact.
But the margin of safety is thinner than it was a year ago. The 10% required return breakeven — the level at which a rational institutional investor concludes that bonds are a better deal than stocks on a multi-year basis — is roughly 4.8% on the 10-year; not too much higher than current levels.
The risk worth monitoring is a sustained move above 5% concurrent with any softness in earnings estimates. Those two things happening simultaneously — higher yields compressing the multiple while weaker earnings compress the numerator — is how bull markets actually end.
For now, that’s not the base case. Earnings estimates are holding. The hyperscalers show no sign of pulling back. And history is clear that markets can sustain compressed equity risk premiums for years when earnings growth is strong enough — the late 1990s and the 2004–07 expansion both saw near-zero or negative ERPs persist for extended periods before the underlying thesis broke.
Until the 10-year yield crosses 5% — and stays there for months — this boom continues.
The conversation about whether bonds beat stocks assumes the financial infrastructure underneath both stays the same.
But it won’t.
The way money moves in America — how paychecks clear, how payments settle, how savings earn interest — is about to be rebuilt from the ground up.
I’ve spent the last several months digging into what I think is the single most important financial story of the decade. Rather than a trade on yield spreads or a bet on the Fed, it’s a position on who controls the pipes of the next financial system — before the rest of the market realizes the pipes are being replaced.
If that’s the kind of opportunity you want to understand before it becomes obvious, here’s where I’d start.