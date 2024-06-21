Why Is Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) Stock Down 22% Today?

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock is falling hard on Friday with heavy trading of the professional networking company’s shares.
The fall of IPDN stock comes with more than 2.5 million shares traded in what appears to be a selloff. Investors will note that the company’s daily average trading volume is below that at about 98,000 shares. It’s also worth mentioning that its float is 6.97 million units.
The heavy trading of IPDN stock comes without any clear news from the company. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). There’s also no analyst coverage of Professional Diversity Network that would cause today’s fall.
Even so, shares of IPDN stock are continuing a downward trend throughout 2024. This has the stock down 22.1% as of Friday morning. The stock was down 67.1% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
What’s Behind the IPDN Stock Fall?
While there’s no clear news to explain today’s movement, it could be tied to other news in the space. That includes a report on Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) alleged diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices. A video covering this was posted by James O’Keefe on X yesterday and currently has more than 5 million views.
While Disney isn’t listed as one of Professional Diversity Network’s companies it works with, the subject matter of the report and controversy online may be affecting IPDN stock this morning.
