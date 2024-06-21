Why Is Spectaire (SPEC) Stock Up 105% Today?

Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) stock is taking off on Friday after the mass spectrometry company announced new agreements this morning!
First up is the company’s letter agreement with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. This will have it defer legal fees incurred by Spectaire by $6.2 million. This drops the fee to $2.74 million. That includes $2.37 million in cash and $370,000 in stock.
Spectaire also reached a settlement agreement with Jefferies LLC. This will have it pay $1.5 million in cash to the company when it receives a financing agreement with gross proceeds of at least $15 million. It is also issuing warrants for 1 million shares of SPEC stock with an exercise price of $11.50 per share.
Finally, Spectaire entered into an asset purchase agreement with Corsario. This will see it exchange 1.5 million shares of SPEC stock for software and other assets. This has the value of the deal at $600,000. It will benefit Spectaire’s primary auditable emission transactions business.
SPEC Stock Movement Today
With all of this news comes heavy trading of SPEC stock. This has more than 16 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2 million shares.
SPEC stock is up 104.7% as of Friday morning.
Investors will want to keep reading for more of the most recent stock market stories!
We have all of the hottest stock market news available on Friday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more of the latest market happenings. You can catch up on all of that at the links below!
More Friday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
- AFJK Stock: 5 Things to Know as a United Hydrogen SPAC Merger Takes Shape
- Why Is Allurion (ALUR) Stock Up 140% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.