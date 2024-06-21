Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start the final day of trading this week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday morning!
Moving stocks are a bankruptcy filing, regulator approval, a public offering and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Spectaire (NASDAQ:SPEC) stock is rocketing more than 111% on letter, settlement and asset purchase agreements.
- Trinity Place (NYSEMKT:TPHS) shares are soaring over 52% with heavy pre-market trading today.
- DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) stock is surging more than 45% despite a recent bankruptcy filing.
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares are gaining over 37% on expanded regulator approval.
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) stock is increasing 27% with strong early morning trading.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares are rising more than 16% with heavy trading today.
- Unusual Machines (NYSEMKT:UMAC) stock is climbing close to 16% despite a lack of news today.
- Simpple (NASDAQ:SPPL) shares are jumping nearly 15% without any clear news today.
- Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock is heading over 13% higher on Friday morning.
- Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares are up more than 13% without any news to report.
10 Top Losers
- Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) stock is diving over 23% after pricing a public offering.
- Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) shares are tumbling 20% on Friday morning.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) stock is taking a more than 18% beating with strong early morning trading.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares are sliding over 17% on Friday morning.
- QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) stock is dropping 16% today.
- Reliance Global (NASDAQ:RELI) shares are falling more than 15% after a recent rally.
- MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL) stock is retreating over 14% following a rally yesterday.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares are decreasing 14% this morning.
- Perfect (NYSE:PERF) stock is slipping more than 12% today.
- Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 11% today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.