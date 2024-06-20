Why Is Allurion (ALUR) Stock Up 140% Today?

Among the medical companies seeing a big uptick today, Allurion (NYSE:ALUR) could be among the most closely watched on Thursday. At the time of this writing, ALUR stock is up more than 140% as investors price in some very positive news from the small-cap weight loss-focused name.
Today, the company announced that it published a study showing that its Allurion Program resulted in patients achieving “average weight loss of 14%” over a four-month period while also gaining 5.6% in lean mass. The company noted positive safety metrics as well, leading many to anticipate this company’s suite of products could be due for approval at some point in the future.
The Allurion Program features the Allurion Gastric balloon — which the company touts as the “world’s first and only swallowable, procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss” –as well as the Allurion Virtual Care Suite and a mobile app.
Let’s dive into what to make of these results and where to expect ALUR stock to head from here.
ALUR Stock Surges on Positive Study Findings
This study was significant in terms of the scale and average findings among patients. With 571 patients enrolled across three obesity centers, the most notable findings were a drop in overall weight loss with an increase in lean mass. That’s the sort of thing many looking to lose weight are after.
Significant body fat percentage reductions, from around 32.7% to 27.9% in a four-month span, is significant as well. This suggests the treatment could work as either a replacement to GLP-1 therapy or potentially in combination with such drugs.
The company also noted that body composition changes from GLP-1 drugs, in which lean mass losses are commonplace, could suggest this program may be a more attractive alternative for some. For investors, these results are certainly promising and there’s a reason why ALUR stock is surging today.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.