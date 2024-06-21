Why Is Trinity Place (TPHS) Stock Up 17% Today?

Trinity Place (NYSEMKT:TPHS) stock is rising higher on Friday alongside heavy trading of the real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company’s shares.
This has more than 14.6 million shares of TPHS stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 6.6 million shares. Investors will also note that the company’s float is 22.11 million units.
All of this heavy trading comes without any clear news for investors. That includes a lack of press releases and filings this morning. There’s also no analyst coverage that would explain today’s rally.
What is worth keeping in mind is TPHS is a penny stock. This comes from its prior closing price of just 13 cents and its market capitalization of only $8.211 million.
What That Means for TPHS Stock
Being a penny stock comes with certain issues. That includes the potential for extreme volatility. This is possible due to speculative traders that may pump and dump a company’s shares.
It’s not clear if that’s what’s going on with TPHS stock today. No matter the case, it does mean traders will want to be careful about taking a stake in the company right now.
TPHS stock is up 17% as of Friday morning.
