Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start Tuesday with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to know about this morning!
Moving stocks this morning are new agreements and deals, clinical trial data, a bankruptcy filing and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) stock is rocketing more than 205% after announcing a joint micro-consciousness quantum research center with WIMI (NASDAQ:WIMI).
- Fresh2 Group (NASDAQ:FRES) shares are soaring over 74% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) stock is surging more than 48% on an artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure deal.
- Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares are increasing over 33% on positive Phase 3 clinical trial results.
- Plutonian Acquisition (NASDAQ:PLTN) stock is rising close to 30% without any clear news this morning.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares are gaining more than 21% on Tuesday morning.
- SunLink Health Systems (NYSEMKT:SSY) stock is climbing over 21% after selling some of its assets.
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares are heading 18% higher on a secondary stock offering.
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) stock is jumping more than 16% on a new clinical trial agreement.
- Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) shares are up nearly 16% on Tuesday.
10 Top Losers
- Lufax (NYSE:LU) stock is plummeting more than 51% without any apparent news from the company.
- Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) shares are diving over 24% after a massive rally on Monday.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:ALBT) stock is tumbling more than 20% after a major rally yesterday.
- Binah Capital (NASDAQ:BCG) shares are taking an over 17% beating without any news to report today.
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock is sliding more than 15% following a bankruptcy filing.
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) shares are dropping over 14% on Tuesday morning.
- Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:INDL) are falling more than 14% this morning.
- MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) stock is slipping over 14% after a rally yesterday.
- Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC) shares are dipping 14% after jumping yesterday.
- A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) stock closes out our pre-market stock movers down over 12%.
