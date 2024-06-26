Hunting for undiscovered cryptos is a genuinely risky prospect as it requires investing in the newest, and least-proven, projects. On top of this risk, buying into such new projects may never result in returns of any kind. Many cryptos hit their peak while becoming accessible on major exchanges. Thus, the earlier an investor gets in, the better. As a general disclaimer, however, investing in brand new cryptos should come with the expectation of complete losses as it is inherently, a gamble.
Now, if you’re still interested in undiscovered cryptos, the three in this article have been selected on their potential to catch the attention of institutional investors, thus rapidly raising their valuation. To determine this potential, we’ll be discussing the platforms they’re built on and the potential for their future applications in the broader cryptocurrency industry. As such, here are three lesser-known cryptos waiting for their time in the limelight.
Arkham (ARKM-USD)
Based on solving the issues of blockchain investigation, Arkham (ARKM-USD) has quite the star cast supporting it. Backed by Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) co-founder Joe Lonsdale, this crypto technology aims to improve raw data processing for blockchain transaction analysis.
This makes Arkham more akin to a trip to an intelligence platform that systematically decodes transactions, showing users the people in companies behind the blockchain activity in question. To achieve this at scale, Arkham uses its proprietary Ultra system. Ultra is an AI-powered algorithmic address-matching engine, which can systematically link a blockchain address to the real-world entity using it.
Arkham’s technologies could see exceptional use if government actors decide to begin investigating blockchains or if individuals begin to adopt blockchains more rapidly, leading to increased demand for decryption services. For now, Arkham sits quietly among undiscovered cryptos waiting for the conditions to boom.
Marlin (POND-USD)
Marlin (POND-USD) markets itself as a verifiable computing protocol that features distinct coprocessors to delegate complex workloads over a decentralized cloud. This allows for smart contract-based protocols, clients, and enterprises to securely access and rent individual computing instances. This then enables developers to deploy server-less functions over a decentralized pool of globally distributed nodes.
Furthermore, smart contracts on the Marlin network execute by posting jobs onto a relay contract picked up through network nodes. The results of these contracts then post back onto the blockchain with proof of correct execution.
The benefits of this technological approach include better long-term blockchain performance and verifiability while making it easy to scale from a data perspective. While its application is still exceptionally niche, Marlin could become one of the most valuable currently undiscovered cryptos.
Sleepless AI (AI-USD)
Claiming to be a groundbreaking Web3+AI gaming platform that ingeniously blends artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, Sleepless AI (AI-USD) is the most eclectic option of the three on this list. The crypto’s central stated mission is to revolutionize the gaming industry with unparalleled emotional support and immersive gaming experiences through AI companion games.
Considering the ever-increasing popularity of gaming, particularly in East Asia, an AI gaming companion-based crypto could become exceptionally popular. While that may sound dystopian, it is a reality of the loneliness plaguing younger generations today. If more people become more culturally inclined to interact with AI for companionship, then Sleepless AI could be at the forefront of its monetization.
As such, Sleepless AI represents one of the undiscovered cryptos that may be the best kept secret, though institutional investors are more than likely to jump on it if it shows promise.
On the date of publication, Viktor Zarev did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.