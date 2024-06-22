Wall Street Favorites: 3 Robotics Stocks With Strong Buy Ratings for June 2024

As the Nasdaq surges, key robotics stocks are poised for substantial growth, attracting investors with their strong buy ratings. The companies mentioned here are powerful names in the robotics industry, expected to deliver impressive gains. Early investment could lead to significant returns as these companies have enormous growth potential.
With AI and automation advancements driving demand, the robotics industry should flourish, presenting bountiful opportunities for investors. Analysts believe these stocks could yield seven-figure returns, making them potential millionaire-makers.
By investing now, investors can capitalize on the industry’s growth before it peaks. Here are three robotics stocks with strong buy ratings for June 2024, poised to benefit from the rising demand for advanced automation solutions across various sectors like manufacturing, logistics and healthcare.
With that said, here are three strong buy robotics stocks for investors to add to their portfolios in June this year. Don’t miss out on these opportunities.
Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a key player in the robotics market, leveraging its advanced AI and GPU technologies to drive innovation. The company’s Nvidia Jetson platform is widely used for autonomous machines, offering powerful AI capabilities. Nvidia’s robotics solutions include the Isaac platform, which provides tools and simulation environments for developing and testing robots.
Nvidia’s Omniverse platform is another significant contribution, enabling the creation of digital twins and simulations essential for advanced robotics applications.
In the latest quarter, Nvidia’s automotive and robotics revenue was $329 million, up 11% year-over-year. The company announced partnerships with several automotive manufacturers, integrating its DRIVE Orin platform into next-generation vehicles.
For fiscal year 2024, Nvidia projects revenue to reach $26 billion, reflecting robust growth driven by its data center and AI segments. The company also announced a 10-for-1 forward stock split, effective June 2024, and increased its quarterly cash dividend by 150%.
WISeKey International (WKEY)
WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) is actively involved in the robotics industry through its advanced IoT and cybersecurity solutions. The company’s technology ensures secure communication and data integrity for robotics applications.
One of the notable contributions of WISeKey to the robotics industry is its collaboration with FOSSA Systems to develop secure satellite communication solutions for IoT devices used in robotics. This partnership aims to enhance the capabilities of robotics in remote monitoring and tracking applications.
In May 2023, WISeKey’s subsidiary SEALSQ announced plans to list on the Nasdaq. Additionally, WKEY has been actively developing secure digital identity ecosystems, leveraging blockchain, AI and IoT technologies to enhance its product offerings.
This year, the company plans to continue its expansion into the post-quantum cryptography market with its QUASARS project, leveraging the WISeKey Secure RISC V platform. This initiative aims to offer hybrid solutions compliant with international cybersecurity standards, potentially generating new revenue streams.
Amazon (AMZN)
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has deployed over 750,000 robots across its global fulfillment network. These robots include mobile units like Proteus and Titan, which autonomously navigate through facilities, helping to move goods and reduce the need for manual labor.
Furthermore, Amazon has partnered with Agility Robotics to test the bipedal robot Digit, designed to handle complex tasks in environments built for humans. This robot can grasp and move items, providing significant assistance in tasks like tote recycling.
Amazon expects revenue growth to continue at a strong pace, with projections indicating an 11% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from $514 billion in 2022 to $710 billion in 2025. The company anticipates its key business areas — e-commerce, AWS (Amazon Web Services) and advertising — will drive this growth.
Analysts have a positive outlook on Amazon stock, with many recommending it as a Buy or Strong Buy. While the average price target suggests modest gains, some analysts foresee a significant upside.
On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.