3 Blockchain Stocks to Buy Now: Q3 Edition

Crypto stocks have rebounded after recent outflows amid low market sentiment. This week, inflows reversed losses despite overall market downturns, aligning with cryptocurrency and broader stock market trends. These blockchain stocks are closely tied to Bitcoin (BTC-USD), altcoins, and blockchain developments, showing improved performance despite mid-week fluctuations.
However, these stocks have certainly also reflected lingering negative sentiment, with the overall market cap of the crypto sector sitting at $2.26 trillion. This is well down from its peak of more than $3 trillion seen recently.
That said, many investors are prioritizing promising blockchain stocks amid a surge in innovation. These three stocks stand out for their current value and potential growth, especially post Bitcoin halving and spot ETF approvals which could impact Ethereum (ETH-USD) as well.
Coinbase (COIN)
Investors seeking high returns and exposure to cryptocurrencies might consider investing in Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). The crypto exchange reported Q1 earnings far exceeding expectations, with EPS at $4.40, up 303% from analyst forecasts of $1.09.
Revenue reached $1.64 billion, surpassing Wall Street’s estimate of $1.34 billion, driven by increased Bitcoin and digital asset trading amid record highs. Last year, Coinbase posted a $78.9 million loss. COIN also rose 263% in 2023 and became one of the most outperforming stocks in the market.
Consumer transactions doubled to $935 million, and institutional transactions rose 133% to $85 million. Coinbase Prime saw significant volume growth, outperforming the U.S. spot market, with plans for international expansion and regulatory adaptation.
Marathon Digital (MARA)
Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA), renowned for Bitcoin (BTC) mining, expanded into Kaspa (KAS), a PoW-based cryptocurrency, aiming to diversify revenue. Leveraging existing infrastructure and partnerships, Marathon mined 93 million KAS by June 25, valued around $15 million. Adam Swick, Marathon’s Chief Growth Officer, highlighted this as a strategic move to bolster earnings from digital asset computing.
The stock surged 64% over the past year, with further upside expected. Expansion plans, coupled with a bullish Bitcoin outlook, suggest potential for substantial growth ahead in its hash rate capacity.
MARA is poised for growth, showing strong Q1 results with sales soaring 223% to $165.2 million and net income rising 184% to $337.2 million year-over-year. MARA increased BTC output by 28% to 2,811 coins and boosted hash rate by 142% to 27.8 exahashes per second, reinforcing its market position.
MicroStrategy (MSTR)
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), led by Executive Chairman Michael Saylor, added 11,931 BTC at a cost of $786 million, increasing its holdings to 226,331 Bitcoin valued at $15 billion. This move follows an $800 million convertible note offering to institutional investors. As a software company, it transitioned under Saylor’s leadership to become a significant player in the industry.
MicroStrategy’s shift to AI-driven cloud services boosted its 2023 growth, with cloud subscription revenues up 33.6% to $81 million. Despite declines elsewhere, the cloud segment’s expanding margins highlight its profitability amid industry-wide adoption.
MicroStrategy’s unique strategy involves leveraging debt and equity to maximize gains from Bitcoin investments, capitalizing on recent favorable market movements. In related news, MicroStrategy upgraded HyperIntelligence with a chat interface for querying business data via natural language across web applications. This includes generative AI integration, enabling instant access to detailed insights through browser pop-up cards and direct BI system queries with Auto.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.