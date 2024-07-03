3 Early Stage Cryptos With Life-Changing Upside

Early-stage cryptos make great investment opportunities because if they gain traction and become successful, early investors could see their investment appreciate pretty handsomely. And even if the said projects witness modest success, buyers who got in early can at least rest knowing they got in at a fraction of the future price.
If you’re looking to get in on an early-stage crypto, you want projects that have a chance of succeeding and getting your money’s worth.
One way to gauge if a project will succeed is to check how much enthusiasm it’s courting. Even though hype in crypto should make you skeptical sometimes, people will still not buy a crypto they’ve never heard of. Another way is to check how much money it has raised in its presale — which gives you an inkling of its potential price performance once it goes live.
Here, we compiled early-stage cryptos that have potentially life-changing upsides.
Sealana (SEAL-USD)
Sealana (SEAL-USD) is a Solana-based (SOL-USD) meme coin that went into presale in early May and is going live on July 1. The token has raised $6 million in presale in just under three months of its open sale while generating heaps of buzz across social media.
Sealana will go live for trading on Raydium, which is the biggest decentralized exchange (DEX) on Solana — as well as other SOL DEXes such as Birdeye. That means Sealana, which already shows signs of dropping to much fanfare, could attract a huge number of potential buyers. SEAL might be one of the most lucrative early-stage cryptos to buy this season.
Sealana is a caricature of Solana meme coin traders who are perpetually “whaled” at their PC and have “abandoned the figure of their youth in exchange for a bag of chips and tinned tuna.” SEAL traders may or not fit into this caricature. But they could very well get their money’s worth out of their “degen” betting on the token.
Base Dawgz (DAWGZ-USD)
Base Dawgz (DAWGZ-USD) is another early-stage crypto that could blow up this summer. It’s also a meme coin, one that’s “inspired by the spirit of base jumping and the cultural phenomenon of base jumping,” according to its web page. The coin hauled in over $2.2 million for its presale in June alone — which should tell you why it’s one of the best early-stage cryptos to buy right now.
One reason Base Dawgz is so popular is its Share-to-Earn feature that lets community members earn DAWGZ tokens by posting memes and going viral. Also, the ongoing presale has a referral program where you can earn a 10% commission (paid in USDT) when your friends buy DAWGZ with your referral code.
As of July 1, you can grab 1 DAWGZ for $0.005534 with Ethereum (ETH-USD) or USD. The next price increase is within 24 hours.
BlockDAG (BDAG-USD)
BlockDAG (BDAG-USD) is one of the most intriguing early-stage cryptos. So far, it has raised over $54.6 million across 19 presale batches and has gained by 1300% since going on presale in December 2023. Also, analysts project the token could reach $10 by 2025.
Now, I included BlockDAG in this list because it’s hard to ignore when you’re scouting out early-stage cryptos that could be promising. However, when you scratch under the surface, it’s hard to see how BlockDAG will retain developer and user attention post-mainnet and to predict what will happen to its price then.
One of its main selling points is that it uses Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology which is faster than traditional blockchains. The problem is DAG is far from a novel concept in crypto. The BlockDAG brand’s other offerings, such as crypto miners, could still work in its favor. But at the moment, it would be wise to approach BlockDAG with caution.
On the date of publication, Hope Mutie did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the coins mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to InvestorPlace.com’s Publishing Guidelines.