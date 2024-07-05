3 Cryptos With Weird Names but Outstanding Growth Potential 

Investors in business suits have been replaced by professionals who manage their investment portfolios from the comfort of their homes. They do not limit themselves to the standard list of conservative ways to increase wealth and pay attention to cryptos with weird names. Uniqueness is an eye-catcher that allows projects to quickly gain an audience in the bull market. This is especially useful for coins with an understandable philosophy shared by thousands, and sometimes millions, of crypto enthusiasts.
In such circumstances, the emergence of meme coins does not seem unexpected. Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and Shiba Inu (SHI-USD) have paved the way for the next debutants. Thanks to the engagement of the audience, the tokens have attracted billions in investment over the past year. The total market capitalization of meme tokens exceeds $46 billion and, unlike the market-dominant assets, offers the opportunity to multiply the holders’ fortunes not by 2, but by 10, 100, or even 1000 times.
Dogwifhat (WIF-USD)
The memecoin craze of late 2023 saw the funny cryptocurrency as a way to get rich and pushed it into the top 100. Since then, the market has become accustomed to cryptos with weird names, and Dogwifhat (WIF-USD) remains a model to follow. Humor and internet culture have proven to be a powerful fuel for growth, and the Solana (SOL-USD) ecosystem has become a worthy place for the meme token leader. The decentralized ecosystem and active community participation continued to push the coin upward. The hybrid consensus model is still in WIF’s favor, providing both efficiency and reliability when dealing with many deals. In April, Dogwifhat experienced a surge in activity, with more than $1 billion in transactions per day.
During its existence, the token price has risen by 1219.33%, which has more than paid off the expectations of early investors. WIF is ranked 42nd in terms of market cap with more than $2.21 billion. The token still lags behind such players as Pepe (PEPE-USD) in terms of absolute value. However, the last week has shown that, unlike dozens of competitors, Dogwifhat can grow even in times of low market volatility.
Mog Coin (MOG-USD)
Many significant and useful inventions emerged as a result of accidents or non-commercial interest. Among them is Mog Coin (MOG-USD), which was born as a lighthearted idea among friends. The cat-themed coin caught on in the meme industry and managed to combine humor with efficient operation based on the Ethereum (ETH-USD) network. It facilitates the sharing of viral content and a sense of collective ownership among the owners. The deflationary nature of the token acts as a balancer, allowing it to walk confidently at the intersection of entertainment and investment value. Compatibility with a large number of wallets and decentralized exchanges (DEX) has made MOG an accessible and convenient tool and has provoked widespread adoption of the token.
Cryptos with weird names are not always useless toys in the hands of project founders. The two-way MultiBit bridge expanded the use of Mog Coin beyond the ecosystem, and fruitful cooperation with Uniswap v2 helped the project boom in the early stages. In recent weeks, the growth has continued, as the price has been in the $0.000000706 – $0.000002044 range. For the token holders, this means a return of 27.08% for the month and 9924.27% for the time of MOG’s existence.
Ponke (PONKE-USD)
An unusual name attracts attention, and Ponke (PONKE-USD) is taking advantage of this, basking in the rays of investors’ attention. The active involvement of X, Reddit, and Telegram communities makes the mood of deep-pocketed players optimistic, which is perfectly reflected in the token’s price chart for the last 7 days. PONKE brought 39.27% profit to its holders during this period and made its price one step closer to the $1 threshold. While more than 2,000 meme coins are struggling to cross the $10 million market cap, this representative of cryptos with weird names managed to consolidate at over $210 million. The peak value occurred at the end of May, when the token boasted $237.81 million.
The fact that Ponke has not experienced multiple falls from its peak numbers in terms of both market cap and price is inspiring. Stability and confidence in steady growth appeal to crypto enthusiasts, and the information space occasionally talks about bullish signals.
