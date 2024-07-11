Higher Prices Than Posted? 5 Things to Know as Walmart Faces a Class-Action Lawsuit Over Deceptive Pricing.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was recently slapped with a class-action lawsuit for allegedly using inaccurate price labels, according to a July 3 ruling by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. The court’s decision allowed consumers to pursue claims that Walmart violated multiple consumer protection laws, accusing the retailer of a “bait-and-switch” pricing scheme with higher purchase prices than those displayed.
Walmart, known for catering to budget-conscious shoppers amid rising inflation, introduced the Bettergoods private label this year, setting a $5 price cap. Simultaneously, it initiated upscale renovations in 800 stores to attract wealthier customers. Despite recent efforts aligning with its “save money, live better” slogan, past instances highlight pricing discrepancies at checkout, resulting in fines of up to $2 million for some Walmart locations.
Business owners understand advertising nuances but should avoid deception — the FTC classifies bait-and-switch as fraud, unlawful in the United States. Receipts safeguard stating actual prices; Kahn disputes their adequacy to prove deception by inaccurate shelf prices. In response, Walmart affirmed a commitment to consistently low prices and confidence in case evidence.
What Is Bait-and-Switch?
In bait-and-switch, the “bait” is an advertised product or service with an attractive price or terms, such as a teaser interest rate for a loan. Once a customer inquires, they are pushed towards a more expensive product, constituting the “switch.” This tactic, considered false advertising, can lead to lawsuits in countries like the U.S., England and Canada. However, if the teaser product is available for sale, consumers have no recourse.
In the U.S., it is legal for businesses to advertise a limited-quantity teaser item if they note the limited availability and offer rain checks if it sells out. This tactic, though uncommon, is notorious in the mortgage market. Here, agents might advertise low mortgage rates that most applicants won’t qualify for, then offer higher rates once customers inquire, earning higher commissions.
How to Spot Bait-and-Switch Scams
Although such scams can be hard to spot, bait-and-switch schemes can be avoided. If an offer seems too good to be true, it’s mostly considered a red flag. Rock-bottom prices on high-value items can mislead buyers. Sellers claiming limited stock or being vague about product details are also warning signs.
Moreover, always ask for more information and photos, especially online, and get the deal in writing to confirm what you’re buying. Read the fine print and terms carefully to ensure nothing is misleading.
How Bait-and-Switch Tactics Are Proven
Bait-and-switch tactics are generally considered fraudulent and illegal, potentially violating laws like the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act or the FTC Act. The FTC monitors and enforces consumer protection laws against such scams. However, sellers can reduce accusations by including legal disclaimers in their marketing.
Proving bait-and-switch in court is challenging; under Section 43 of the Lanham Act, plaintiffs must show the defendant made false statements, intended to deceive, influenced consumer purchases, involved interstate commerce and likely harmed the plaintiff.
The Walmart Lawsuit
An Ohio resident, Yoram Kahn, filed the lawsuit after finding a 10% to 15% markup above listed prices at a Walmart in Niles, Illinois, in August 2022. Khan claimed small discrepancies added up to “hundreds of millions of dollars” annually.
His lawsuit claimed similar discrepancies in Florida, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey and New York. The lawsuit also cited a 2012 California ruling fining Walmart $2 million for unresolved pricing errors and 2021 fines for excessive scanning charges at two North Carolina locations.
In June 2024, Walmart settled for $1.64 million with New Jersey customers over repeated unlawful unit pricing practices. Kahn’s legal team contended it was unreasonable for consumers to track discrepancies between shelf prices and checkout prices. Judge David Hamilton noted that consumers are unlikely to conduct such audits.
The appeals court acknowledged Walmart’s challenge in maintaining 100% shelf-price accuracy across its vast inventory but noted room for improvement in ensuring price accuracy. Walmart faced fines in other states for similar scanning errors, such as in California and North Carolina.
A Walmart spokesperson reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing consistently low prices and expressed confidence in its case, stating readiness to defend against the lawsuit.
The original district court ruled in favor of Walmart regarding Kahn’s request for injunctive relief, requiring him to amend his suit to demonstrate potential future harm.
Walmart Is Set to Open More Automated Distribution Centers
On Wednesday, Walmart expanded its automated distribution network, adding four new centers nationwide to adapt to evolving customer needs and bolster online order fulfillment. The company, headquartered in Arkansas, already operates a cutting-edge facility in Shafter, California, and has now launched additional sites in Texas, South Carolina, Illinois and New Jersey.
Walmart aims to enhance grocery availability with faster restocking using advanced data, software and automation. Its new AI-driven distribution centers, creating 2,000 jobs, support this strategy to maintain leadership in U.S. grocery retail.
The grocery giant also reported its automated distribution centers doubled storage capacity and processing volume compared to traditional centers. The company highlighted the transformation of associate roles from physically demanding to high-tech systems operation, enhancing their quality of life.
