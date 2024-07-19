SPWR Stock Alert: Is SunPower on the Brink of Collapse as Shipments, Installs Stop?

Let's dive into whether this solar panel provider will be able to stay in business

By Chris MacDonald, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 19, 2024, 2:46 pm EDT

  • Shares of SunPower (SPWR) stock plunged more than 50% today as investors price in worst-case scenarios.
  • Analysts at Guggenheim suggested the company could be approaching its end-game strategy.
  • Let’s dive into what the future may hold for this residential solar installer.
Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Residential solar installer SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is flailing today. Shares of SPWR stock have plunged more than 50% in early afternoon trading, after the company announced plans to halt new leases, installations and shipments to customers.

This move is a continuation of the longer-term trend we’ve seen with this company. Other competitors in the space appear to be getting hit by many of the same headwinds. But on this move, Guggenheim analysts suggested that the end may be near for SunPower, as the company could be looking to wind down operations.

Let’s dive into this announcement more, and see what investors may want to make of this news.

SPWR Stock Plunges on Big Announcement

SunPower has not yet put forward a going concern warning in any filing. But announcing that you’re going to wrap up the majority of your business and halt indefinitely isn’t a good sign. SPWR stock is now trading below the key $1 per share threshold to remain listed, and investors are clearly getting out while they can. This stock looks doomed for failure unless something incredible takes place.

There’s always room for miracles. But when analysts come forward and spell out what this move may mean, investors take notice. Guggenheim’s $0 price target is certainly something investors don’t see every day.

The company has been hit by a soaring debt load and rising interest rates. In this environment, it seems the company’s management team believes it’s in the best interest of all parties to wind down operations in order to salvage something. Unfortunately for shareholders, given the company’s debt load, it’s unlikely those with equity positions in SPWR stock will be able to see much at the end of the day, if anything.

For now, this appears to be a stock to avoid at all costs. And while there may be an outsized chance of a squeeze as the stock approaches zero, this is one I wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) and positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

