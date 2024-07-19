SPWR Stock Alert: Is SunPower on the Brink of Collapse as Shipments, Installs Stop?

Residential solar installer SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is flailing today. Shares of SPWR stock have plunged more than 50% in early afternoon trading, after the company announced plans to halt new leases, installations and shipments to customers.
This move is a continuation of the longer-term trend we’ve seen with this company. Other competitors in the space appear to be getting hit by many of the same headwinds. But on this move, Guggenheim analysts suggested that the end may be near for SunPower, as the company could be looking to wind down operations.
Let’s dive into this announcement more, and see what investors may want to make of this news.
SPWR Stock Plunges on Big Announcement
SunPower has not yet put forward a going concern warning in any filing. But announcing that you’re going to wrap up the majority of your business and halt indefinitely isn’t a good sign. SPWR stock is now trading below the key $1 per share threshold to remain listed, and investors are clearly getting out while they can. This stock looks doomed for failure unless something incredible takes place.
There’s always room for miracles. But when analysts come forward and spell out what this move may mean, investors take notice. Guggenheim’s $0 price target is certainly something investors don’t see every day.
The company has been hit by a soaring debt load and rising interest rates. In this environment, it seems the company’s management team believes it’s in the best interest of all parties to wind down operations in order to salvage something. Unfortunately for shareholders, given the company’s debt load, it’s unlikely those with equity positions in SPWR stock will be able to see much at the end of the day, if anything.
For now, this appears to be a stock to avoid at all costs. And while there may be an outsized chance of a squeeze as the stock approaches zero, this is one I wouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole.
