TD Cowen Just Raised Its Price Target on Apple (AAPL) Stock

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is in the news Monday after the tech giant’s shares got an increased price target from analysts at TD Cowen.
This has the analysts increasing the firm’s price target for AAPL stock from $220 per share to $250 per share. That’s a nearly 15% possible upside for the iPhone maker’s shares. It’s also above the analysts’ consensus price prediction of $230.97 per share.
Investors will also note that TD Cowen is bullish on Apple with a “buy” rating for the company’s shares. This matches the analysts’ consensus rating for AAPL stock based on 35 opinions.
What’s Behind the Bull Stance on AAPL Stock?
TD Cowen sees great potential for AAPL stock in the company’s upcoming earnings report. That will come out on Aug. 1 and provide insight into sales of its latest devices.
On top of that, the TD Cowen analysts believe that sales in China will be a boost to the company’s shares. Additionally, it believes that adding AI support to iPhones will be a positive catalyst for Apple investors.
AAPL stock is up slightly as of Monday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.