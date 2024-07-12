Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Pre-market stock movers are worth keeping an eye on and we have a breakdown of all the biggest ones to watch on Friday!
Moving stocks are mergers, clinical trial data, public offerings and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Crown LNG (NASDAQ:CGBS) stock is rocketing almost 154% after recently completing a business combination.
- Toyo (NASDAQ:TOYO) shares are soaring close to 111% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock is surging over 60% with strong early morning trading.
- Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE) shares are increasing more than 42% without any clear news this morning.
- Monterey Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) stock is gaining over 23% on Friday morning.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares are rising more than 19% with heavy early morning trading.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock is heading nearly 16% higher with strong pre-market trading.
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares are climbing over 15% with positive clinical results.
- Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY) stock is jumping more than 14% on Friday.
- Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL) shares are up over 14% today.
10 Top Losers
- Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) stock is crashing more than 44% on a proposed public offering.
- ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) shares are diving over 19% as it also announces a proposed public offering.
- Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) stock is tumbling 18% following a massive rally yesterday.
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) shares are retreating more than 16% after rallying this week.
- Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) stock is taking an over 12% beating after pricing an upsized underwritten offering.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) shares are falling more than 10% after jumping yesterday on clinical trial data.
- Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) stock is dropping over 10% this morning.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares are decreasing more than 10% following a Thursday rally.
- Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) stock is dipping 10% without any news to report.
- Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 9% this morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.