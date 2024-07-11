KZIA Stock Alert: Kazia Continues Its Surge on Thursday With 51% Gains

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock is continuing to rally on Thursday after the company reported positive alongside clinical trial data yesterday.
The Kazia Therapeutics clinical trial covered the company’s paxalisib as a treatment of glioblastoma. Results from the trial came out positive when compared to the standard of care (SOC).
The big news was the increase in the median Overall Survival (OS) period to 14.77 months. For the record, the SOC median OS rate is 13.84 months. A secondary analysis also showed a median OS of 15.54 months.
Tha news triggered a rally for KZIA stock that saw its shares undergo a major gains. That came alongside heavy trading as investors bought up the company’s shares.
KZIA Stock Movement Today
The rally for KZIA stock isn’t over yet with the company’s shares up another 51.3% as of Thursday afternoon. That has the stock up 123.3% since the start of the year.
Kazia Therapeutics also continues to see heavy trading on Thursday with more than 182 million shares on the move. This is a major increase when compared to its daily average trading volume of about 7.5 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.