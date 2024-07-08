Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to start the week with the biggest pre-market stock movers traders will want to know about on Monday!
Moving stocks this morning are an acquisition agreement, insider buying, a delisting plan and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock is rocketing more than 108% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Shapeways (NASDAQ:SHPW) shares are soaring over 91% with strong early morning trading.
- Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) stock is surging more than 76% on an acquisition agreement.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) shares are gaining over 57% with heavy early morning trading.
- Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) stock is rising more than 37% on recent insider buying.
- Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares are increasing over 31% after a reverse split last week.
- Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) stock is heading more than 25% higher on a first offer rights agreement.
- Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares are climbing over 23% on plans to delist the company.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock is jumping more than 18% despite recent lawsuit news.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) shares are up over 18% without any clear news this morning.
10 Top Losers
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock is diving more than 25% as recent negative movement continues.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares are tumbling over 16% after a Friday rally.
- Meta Data (NYSE:AIU) stock is taking a more than 13% beating without any apparent news this morning.
- Lanvin (NYSE:LANV) shares are sliding over 12% on Monday morning.
- XChange Tec (NASDAQ:XHG) stock is dropping more than 12% after a recent rally.
- Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL) shares are falling over 12% with strong pre-market trading this morning.
- Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) stock is decreasing 12% after a massive rally on Friday.
- A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) shares are slipping more than 11% today.
- Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) stock is dipping 11% this morning.
- Sharps Technology (NASDAQ:STSS) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10% after a similar rally on Friday.
