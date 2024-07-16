Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers as we check out all of the latest news worth reading about on Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks are new agreements, a patent, a public offering and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- SILO Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) stock is rocketing more than 69% after securing a new license.
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) shares are soaring over 65% with heavy pre-market trading.
- SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) stock is surging more than 39% on a new weight loss patent.
- Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW) shares are rising over 30% with strong early morning trading.
- Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) stock is increasing more than 25% on a $9 million revenue backlog contract.
- Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) shares are gaining over 18% on clinical trial expansion feedback.
- AEON Biopharma (NYSEMKT:AEON) stock is climbing more than 16% with strong pre-market trading.
- Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) shares are getting an over 12% boost after closing a public offering.
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) stock is jumping more than 11% following a reverse stock split.
- Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares are up over 11% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) stock is diving more than 18% following a rally yesterday.
- Vince (NYSE:VNCE) shares are tumbling over 17% without any clear news this morning.
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) stock is taking a more than 17% beating on Tuesday morning.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares are sliding over 17% after rising yesterday on a strategic alliance.
- Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) stock is dropping more than 16% on Tuesday.
- Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) shares are decreasing over 16% this morning.
- Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) stock is falling more than 15% despite a lack of news this morning.
- MF International (NASDAQ:MFI) shares are slipping over 14% on Tuesday morning.
- Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) stock is dropping close to 14% after a recent rally.
- Lixiang Education (NASDAQ:LXEH) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12% today.
