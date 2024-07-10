Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out on Wednesday as we break down all of the biggest news this morning!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) stock is rocketing more than 75% on commercial contract wins and backlog news.
- Vivopower (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares are soaring over 54% on an extended loan facility agreement.
- Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) stock is surging more than 33% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Naas Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) shares are rising over 27% with strong early morning trading.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock is increasing more than 25% as it continues to rally.
- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) shares are gaining over 19% without any clear news this morning.
- Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) stock is climbing more than 18% after naming a new Chief Marketing Officer.
- A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ) shares are heading over 15% higher as they continue a recent rally.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock is jumping more than 15% after increasing its guidance.
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) shares are up over 13% despite a lack of news on Wednesday.
10 Top Losers
- LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) stock is diving 26% after announcing leadership changes.
- MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) shares are tumbling more than 25% without any apparent news this morning.
- AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) stock is taking an over 20% beating on Wednesday morning.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) shares are retreating more than 17% following a rally yesterday.
- LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) stock is falling over 16% after rallying on Tuesday.
- Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) shares are dropping more than 16% today.
- Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) stock is decreasing over 15% after rallying with its debut.
- Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) shares are slipping more than 14% this morning.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) stock is dipping over 14% today.
- Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 13% on Wednesday.
