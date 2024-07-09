Why Is Soligenix (SNGX) Stock Up 296% Today?

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday following positive data from the late-stage biopharmaceutical company’s extended HyBryte treatment.
This data interim data comes from a 12-month study testing HyBryte as a treatment for early-stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). Six patients have been enrolled in the study with four of them having completed at least 12 weeks of treatment.
Of those four patients, three of them have already achieved treatment success. This is measured as a 50% improvement in their cumulative mCAILS score compared to baseline. The fourth patient has seen significant improvement over 18 weeks:
“We are pleased to see that continuing treatment for longer time periods is resulting in the anticipated improved outcomes for patients. As the body of compelling data continues to grow in support of this novel therapy, we look forward to working with Dr. Kim on this important study as well as embarking on our confirmatory Phase 3 replication study later this year. We will continue to provide additional updates on the IIS as data becomes available.”
How This Affects SNGX Stock
With this news comes heavy trading of SNGX shares as investors buy the stock. That has more than 46 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 222,000 shares.
SNGX stock is up 296% as of Tuesday morning.
Investors will want to keep reading for more of the most recent stock market stories!
We have all of the hottest stock market news ready to go on Tuesday! Among that is what has shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) and Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) stock moving today. All of this news is ready to go at the following links!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Corning (GLW) Stock Shimmers After Earnings. How Did It Become the Next AI Play?
- Why Is Helen Of Troy (HELE) Stock Down 25% Today?
- Why Is Indivior (INDV) Stock Down 37% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.