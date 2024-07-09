Corning (GLW) Stock Shimmers After Earnings. How Did It Become the Next AI Play?

Material science firm Corning (NYSE:GLW) stock jumped after it raised second-quarter guidance.
The maker of fiber optic cabling is now considered an artificial intelligence (AI) play.
Management said sales for the current quarter will be $3.6 billion, up from a previous estimate of $3.4 billion, with earnings at the high range of between 42-46 cents per share.
GLW stock was due to open this morning at $43.44 per share, a market capitalization of $37 billion on expected sales of $12.4 billion. The company will report second-quarter earnings on July 30.
A Stealth AI Play
Corning has been rising since Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholz Wealth Management, said on CNBC he was a buyer in May. TV analyst Jim Cramer, who had dismissed the stock in May, said in late June it was a “stealth play” on AI, and the shares have been rising since.
Other analysts have been reluctant to get on board, with less than half of those at Tipranks calling it a buy. Small traders at Stocktwits, however, have been talking up the stock.
CEO Wendell Weeks told CNBC Corning’s new optical connectivity products, a project it calls “Springboard,” could add $3 billion in revenue over the next three years. He said parallel computing for AI requires 10 times as much fiber as traditional cloud networks. A single Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Blackwell chip interconnect will require 18 times as many fibers as a “legacy” rack, the company said in a recent presentation.
Sales for the maker of smartphone Gorilla Glass had fallen from a high of $14.2 billion in 2022, with shares trading as low as $27 last October. The share price is still below the all-time high of $46 in early 2021. First-quarter sales of under $3 billion were called disappointing, but Weeks now says that should be the low for the year.
GLW Stock: What Happens Next?
Shares are up just 30% in the last five years and 42% year-to-date. However, this new momentum could be a decisive breakout.
As of this writing, Dana Blankenhorn had a LONG position in NVDA and GLW. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in NVDA.