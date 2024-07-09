Why Is Helen Of Troy (HELE) Stock Down 25% Today?

Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) stock is falling on Tuesday following the release of the consumer brand company’s fiscal first quarter 2025 earnings report.
The bad news for HELE stockholders starts with adjusted earnings per share of 99 cents. That’s worse than the $1.59 per share Wall Street was expecting, and it’s also a drop from the $1.94 reported in the same period of the previous year.
On top of that, the company reported revenue of $416.8 million. This is a miss compared to analysts’ estimate of $445.85 million. It also represents a 12% decrease year-over-year from $474.67 million.
Helen Of Troy CEO Noel Geoffroy said the following about the earnings results:
“We are disappointed with the start to our fiscal year. We battled an unusual number of internal and external challenges in the quarter, which resulted in net sales and adjusted EPS below our outlook. Many of these challenges became more pronounced toward the end of the first quarter and some continue to evolve.”
Guidance Hits HELE Stock Today
Helen Of Troy updated its fiscal 2025 outlook alongside its Q1 results. This has it expecting adjusted EPS to range from $7 to $7.50 alongside revenue between $1.885 billion to $1.935 billion.
To put those numbers in perspective, Wall Street is looking for adjusted EPS of $8.93 and revenue of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year.
HELE stock is down 25% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.