Why Is Anew Medical (WENA) Stock Up 51% Today?

Anew Medical (NASDAQ:WENA) stock is soaring higher on Tuesday after the biopharmaceutical company announced advancement plans for its patented Klotho gene therapy program.
According to Anew Medical, it intends to advance this treatment for neurodegenerative disorders. It’s doing so alongside initial data showing Klotho levels may affect ALS, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease.
Anew Medical intends to start clinical trials of its Klotho gene therapy program. The company will also work on diagnostic tools to measure Klotho levels. Finally, it plans to explore the program’s ability to promote longevity in healthy individuals.
Dr. Shalom Hirshman, Anew Medical’s Chief Medical Advisor and a board member, said the following about this news:
“ANEW is in a strong position to significantly influence the treatment of ALS, Alzheimer’s, and other neurodegenerative disorders. With our patent-protected gene therapy platform technology, we have the potential to improve health and extend life expectancy.”
WENA Stock Movement Today
Investors are excited about this news and with that comes heavy trading of Anew Medical shares. This has more than 10 million shares changing hands as of this writing. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 1.8 million shares.
WENA stock is up 51% as of Tuesday morning.
More stock market stories are ready below!
We have all of the most recent stock market news worth reading about on Tuesday! Among that is what has shares of Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) stock up, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and more. All of this info is ready to go at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- Why Is Pineapple Energy (PEGY) Stock Up 67% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday
- NKLA Stock Surges 25% on Q2 Update. Is This a Comeback for Nikola?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.