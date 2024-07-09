Why Is Pineapple Energy (PEGY) Stock Up 67% Today?

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday after the solar energy company announced a new agreement with Conduit Capital.
That agreement will see Conduit Capital provide Pineapple Energy with its services, including structural internal support, staffing and capital-raising activities.
This will see Conduit Capital’s Robert Zulkoski, Andy Childs and Melissa Obegi assisting Pineapple Energy with its operations. At that same time, Pineapple Energy Chief Financial Officer Eric Ingvaldson has tendered his resignation. He will leave the company on Aug. 30, 2024.
Conduit Capital CEO Zulkoski said the following about the agreement:
“One visit to the SUNation offices on Long Island solidified our position with Pineapple, and we are all-in to help make this a great company and an important leading nationwide broad electrification platform.”
PEGY Stock Movement on Tuesday
With this news comes heavy trading of Pineapple Energy shares this morning. As of this writing, more than 9.9 million shares of PEGY stock have changed hands, well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 5.3 million shares.
PEGY stock is up 66.7% as of Tuesday morning. The stock was down 87.2% year-to-date when markets closed yesterday.
