Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

It’s time to start the day with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers traders need to know about on Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, new agreements, public offerings and more.
We have all of that news ready below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) stock is rocketing more than 83% after announcing a new collaboration.
- Anew Medical (NASDAQ:WENA) shares are soaring over 67% on therapy advancement plans.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles (NASDAQ:ZAPP) stock is surging more than 47% without any clear news this morning.
- 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) shares are gaining over 23% on approval of a clinical study.
- Trinity Place (NYSEMKT:TPHS) stock is rising more than 23% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares are climbing over 17% after submitting a test for breakthrough designation.
- TC BioPharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) stock is jumping more than 17% despite a lack of news.
- Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR) shares are heading over 13% higher on a distribution agreement and order.
- YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) stock is increasing more than 12% without any obvious news.
- Srivaru (NASDAQ:SVMH) shares are up over 12% on artificial intelligence (AI) platform deployment.
10 Top Losers
- Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) stock is plummeting more than 36% alongside a worrying business update.
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) shares are diving over 23% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- Shapeways (NASDAQ:SHPW) stock is tumbling more than 19% after a rally yesterday.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares are taking an over 17% beating on a proposed public offering.
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) stock is sliding more than 14% with strong pre-market trading.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares are decreasing 13% on a proposed public offering.
- Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE) stock is falling over 11% without any apparent news.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares are retreating 11% on Tuesday morning.
- Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) stock is slipping more than 10% on changes to its leadership team.
- Inuvo (NYSEMKT:INUV) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.