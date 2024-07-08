Why Is Shapeways (SHPW) Stock Up 84% Today?

Shapeways (NASDAQ:SHPW) stock is taking off on Monday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the 3D printed products company’s shares.
That has more than 9.9 million shares of SHPW stock changing hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 94,000 shares. It’s also worth mentioning that Shapeways’ float is 3.31 million units.
Today’s news comes after the company’s shares fell last week. That was triggered by the company filing for bankruptcy. This has it entering into receivership for the sale of its assets to repay debts.
Recent SHPW Stock Movement
News of the bankruptcy filing saw the company’s shares fall 22% during normal trading hours on Friday. That came with heavy trading as roughly 3 million shares had changed hands.
Now SHPW stock is bouncing back with an 83.7% rally on Monday morning. However, it’s unlikely the stock will be able to maintain this movement. It’s also worth noting that SHPW shares are likely to be delisted soon due to its bankruptcy filing.
All of this is to say that a stake in SHPW stock is more than risky right now. Investors will want to steer clear of the company considering its recent bankruptcy filing.
