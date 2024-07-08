Why Is Inspire Veterinary (IVP) Stock Up 103% Today?

Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock is rocketing higher on Monday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the veterinary hospital operator’s shares this morning.
This has more than 9.7 million shares of IVP stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s a massive surge over its daily average trading volume of about 958,000 shares. Investors will also note that the company’s float is 746,050 units.
The heavy trading of Inspire Veterinary stock comes without any clear news from the company. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). There’s also no analyst coverage that would cause the stock to rally today.
What is worth keeping in mind is that IVP is a penny stock. This comes from its prior closing price of $1.49 per share and its market capitalization of $1.48 million.
What That Means for IVP Stock
Being a penny stock opens Inspire Veterinary up to volatility. That includes speculative traders betting on the stock and those who would try to manipulate the price of the shares.
This means that IVP stock could come crashing back down from today’s rally. Keep that in mind before making any kind of investment in the company today.
IVP stock is up 103.4% as of Monday morning!
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market stories are in luck!
We have all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Monday! That includes the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning and other recent happenings. All of this info is ready at the links below!
More Monday Stock Market News
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
- Jeff Bezos Just Sold Nearly $5 BILLION of Amazon (AMZN) Stock
- 5 Investors Betting Big on Koss (KOSS) Stock
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.