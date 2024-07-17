Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out as we dive into all of the biggest news sending shares higher and lower on Wednesday morning!
Moving stocks are merger plans, a new contract, a CEO departure and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Gabelli Multi-Media Trust Inc. (The) Rights (expiring July 22, 2024) Rights (NYSE:GGTr) stock is rocketing 110% as the rights offering expiration date closes in.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares are soaring more than 79% on an amended merger agreement.
- Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) stock is surging over 56% on a $27.6 million contract.
- Aura Fat Projects (NASDAQ:AFAR) shares are gaining more than 33% without any clear news this morning.
- MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) stock is increasing over 22% with heavy pre-market trading.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares are rising more than 18% with strong pre-market trading.
- GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock is climbing close to 16% higher on reports it’s considering a sale.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares are heading over 14% higher on a new artificial intelligence (AI) data center partnership.
- Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) stock is jumping nearly 12% this morning.
- Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) shares are up more than 11% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) stock is diving over 16% with the departure of its CEO.
- New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) shares are tumbling more than 13% after rallying yesterday on airshow plans.
- QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) stock is taking an over 12% beating on Wednesday morning.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares are sliding more than 12% after jumping yesterday on strategic alliance news.
- Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) stock is dropping over 10% on Wednesday.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares are decreasing almost 10% after rallying yesterday.
- Volato (NYSEMKT:SOAR) stock is falling more than 9% after a similar rally yesterday.
- Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) shares are slipping over 9% following a shareholder update.
- Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS) stock is dipping more than 9% on Wednesday morning.
- Logistic Properties of The Americas (NYSEMKT:LPA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down 9% after a recent rally.
