Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Pre-market stock movers are worth checking out on Wednesday with our breakdown of all the biggest news affecting shares this morning.
Moving stocks this morning are merger agreements, earnings reports, late filing notices and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Vivopower (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock is rocketing more than 75% as its Tembo subsidiary prepares for a merger.
- Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR) shares are soaring over 33% with the departure of its president and a late filing notice.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock is surging more than 27% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Caravelle (NASDAQ:CACO) shares are gaining over 24% without any clear news this morning.
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock is increasing more than 23% on news of a vaccine sale.
- DouYu (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares are rising over 22% after announcing a special cash dividend.
- MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) stock is heading more than 20% higher despite a lack of news this morning.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) shares are climbing over 19% without any obvious news to report.
- Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) stock is jumping more than 18% as subsidiary Semnur Pharmaceuticals enters a merger agreement.
- U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) shares are up close to 18% after announcing an expansion into Thailand.
10 Top Losers
- Shapeways (NASDAQ:SHPW) stock is plummeting over 39% after filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
- First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM) shares are diving more than 27% with the planned release of its Q2 earnings report.
- Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) stock is taking an over 13% beating with a late filing.
- Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) shares are tumbling more than 13% after pricing a public offering.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:UPC) stock is sliding over 12% this morning.
- Noah (NYSE:NOAH) shares are falling more than 10% without any apparent news today.
- Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) stock is dropping over 9% this morning.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NYSEMKT:OPTT) shares are decreasing more than 9% after a rally yesterday.
- Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) stock is slipping nearly 9% on Wednesday.
- Golden Heaven (NASDAQ:GDHG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 8% after a Tuesday rally.
