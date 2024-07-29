Why Is Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX) Stock Down 33% Today?

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) stock is falling hard on Monday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company provided results from its proof-of-concept Phase 2 ‘SHINE’ study.
This study evaluated the effectiveness of treating patients with CT1812. The results after six months were minor cognitive improvements across all categories compared to those taking a placebo.
This shows progress in slowing Alzheimer’s disease effects by as much as 39%. However, it also didn’t achieve statistical significance in a secondary endpoint for the 100mg and 300mg dose groups compared to placebo.
Lisa Ricciardi, president and CEO of Cognition Therapeutics, said the following about the clinical trial results.
“We believe these results provide evidence that amyloid oligomer antagonism – a new and distinct mechanism for therapeutic intervention – may have a role as a monotherapy or in a combination with approved drugs for the treatment of AD and related dementias. In terms of percent improvement on evaluated cognitive measures, our results are comparable in magnitude to what was achieved with currently approved antibodies, with great ease of administration as a once daily dose, and less patient burden.”
What’s Next for CGTX Stock
Cognition Therapeutics has more catalysts on the horizon. That includes data from its Phase 2 Shimmer study set to come out later this year. It’s also working on START trial for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and another Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in dry AMD that’s currently enrolling patients.
CGTX stock is down 32.5% as of Monday morning.
