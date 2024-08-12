Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

It’s time to dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday morning with all of the latest news affecting shares today!
Moving stocks are new patents, insider buying, a company name change and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- PS International Group (NASDAQ:PSIG) stock is rocketing more than 81% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD) shares are soaring over 47% after securing new patent licenses.
- LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) stock is surging more than 38% alongside details of an upcoming special shareholder meeting.
- VS Media (NASDAQ:VSME) shares are gaining over 25% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Genius (NYSEMKT:GNS) stock is increasing more than 19% on insider buying.
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) shares are rising over 19% on share consolidation and name change plans.
- ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) stock is climbing more than 17% this morning.
- ConnectM Technology (NASDAQ:CNTM) shares are heading over 17% higher without any clear news today.
- BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) stock is jumping more than 15% on Monday morning.
- Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) shares are up over 14% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) stock is plummeting more than 27% after pricing a public offering.
- Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares are diving over 17% after filing for bankruptcy.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock is tumbling more than 15% after missing fiscal Q1 2025 earnings estimates.
- Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) shares are taking an over 15% beating despite any clear news this morning.
- Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) stock is sliding more than 13% on an update from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares are falling over 12% on a registered direct offering.
- CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) stock is dropping close to 12% on a Q2 loss and revenue miss.
- Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY) shares are decreasing more than 10% with a delisting notice.
- Azitra (NYSEMKT:AZTR) stock is slipping over 10% this morning.
- Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 10% today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.